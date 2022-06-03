Vehicular Movement Affected in Jorabat Due to Flash Floods

Vehicular movement was affected in the Jorabat area near the Meghalaya border in Guwahati on Friday after a heavy shower triggered waterlogging at NH-37.

According to sources, heavy traffic snarls were noticed on the waterlogged Khanapara-Jorabat stretch today morning.

Notably, the flash floods in Jorabat and other parts of Guwahati are a daily affair after heavy showers. Although citizens demanded a permanent solution to the problem, the government failed to come up with a permanent solution.

Sources said heavy traffic snarls were noticed on the waterlogged Khanapara-Jorabat stretch between 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm, affecting several commuters.

The city is affected by the flash flood and heavy rainfall during the summer. The rain water coming from the Meghalaya and surrounding hills caused major devastation of the roads and drains, heavy siltation and tremendous problem of water logging.

Moreover, the unplanned expansion of the city to accumulate increasing population has lead to severe encroachment in the wetlands, low lying areas, hills and shrinkage of forest cover .These denuded hills and loss of wetlands thus lead to artificial floods and water logging. Immediately after every down pour the city drains gets filled up with silts coming with storm water running down the hills results on flooding the streets, house etc. The wetlands also cannot retain the excess storm water of the city.

Urban Flooding Scenario of Guwahati has drastically undergone incipient flooding and inundation pattern in the last decade. The rapidly developing metropolitan environment has indiscriminately changed the large vacant lands, natural drainage controls, etc. Some of the roads have no road side drains and some have inadequate gradient and storm discharge conveyance.