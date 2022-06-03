550 Cases of Monkeypox Reported across 30 Countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that a total of 550 cases of Monkeypox have been reported across 30 countries so far creating panic all over the world.

The health organization has already issued a warning about the virus. According to WHO, the unknown, rare virus can spread very quickly in countries where the virus has not yet been detected. The Union health ministry has also issued strict surveillance and guidelines on monkeypox in advance.

In fact, scientists are quite worried about the events in Monkeypox. Most of Europe is also witnessing a rise in cases of the virus. Travel to Africa has nothing to do with Europe. Despite this, the virus continues to grow. The cause of the disease and the form of the virus is also changing.

Also Read: World Bicycle Day: Reduce Health Risk by Riding a Bicycle

At present, five people each have been diagnosed with monkeypox in Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, US and Netherlands. In countries like Spain, Britain and Portugal, the number of cases is increasing.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is looking into why the virus is spreading, what the reason is. The virus has recently been found in 30 countries. If not alerted now, this rare virus can lead to another epidemic.

Experts say the whole incident was an accident. The infection was first thought to be spreading among gay or bisexual men, but the chances of rapid group transmission may be high if appropriate measures are not taken to prevent the disease now.

According to an expert from the World Health Organization, it is still unknown whether monkeypox is spreading the infection through intimate contact between people engaged in sexual activity. It has been assumed to be a much lower form for the general public. It is not yet known whether this virus is exploiting a new mode of transmission. But what is clear is that it continues to absorb its familiar form of infection. Monkeypox spreads when an infected person or an intimate physical encounter on their clothing or bed sheets.