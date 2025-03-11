"Stop Blackmailing Voters in The Name of Orunodoi": Akhil Gogoi Slams Assam CM

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the Assam government in the Assembly, accusing it of using the Orunodoi scheme as a political tool to blackmail voters.

Advertisment

Demanding an increase in financial assistance under the Orunodoi scheme, Akhil Gogoi targeted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said, "Ensure that every Orunodoi beneficiary receives Rs 3,000 per month instead of Rs 1,250. If you have the courage, stop the scheme altogether, then we will see how you win the elections."

He further alleged that the scheme is not reaching all deserving beneficiaries and called out the government for making "fake promises". "Do not blackmail people. If you are truly committed, extend Orunodoi to everyone, not just a few beneficiaries," he said.

Responding to Gogoi’s remarks, CM Sarma advised the opposition not to target Orunodoi beneficiaries. "Do not slam Orunodoi recipients. If hatred fills people’s minds, ultimately, you will suffer the loss in elections. People will now think that if Congress comes to power, the scheme will be stopped," Sarma warned Gogoi.