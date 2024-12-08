Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards Recognizes Distinguished Personalities

The Sadin-Pratidin Group's Achiever Awards for 2024 were handed out under 13 categories, recognising excellence in different walks of life. The event coincides with the silver jubilee celebrations of Sadin-Pratidin’s Dibrugarh edition and is being held at the Rangghar Auditorium in Dibrugarh University.

This year, the Lifetime Achievement award went to Dr Nagen Saikia, an eminent Assamese scholar, intellectual, and social reformer. The event was graced by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal with Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Dr Jiten Hazarika in his presence.

The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Jayanta Baruah, Chairman of the Pratidin Media Group, renowned journalist and author Anuradha Sharma Pujari, and Nitumoni Saikia, Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time. This was followed by a Ganesh Vandana performance and an audio-visual presentation of the group's journey from its inception till date.

Sadin-Pratidin Chairman Jayanta Baruah celebrated the group's journey since the late 1980s, thanking supporters for their role in reaching this milestone. Baruah expressed gratitude to key figures such as Dr Jiten Hazarika, Dr Paramananda Sonowal, and officials from the Assamese Department for their support. He also reflected on the growth of Sadin-Pratidin into one of India's leading news groups, crediting his late father and great-grandfather's legacies.

He also announced the unveiling of a bronze statue of Hemchandra Baruah at Dibrugarh University on December 10, honouring his contributions to the Assamese language. Baruah concluded by expressing optimism for continued support as they move forward with the event.

Here is the full list of awardees:

Jury Appreciation –Team Bidurbhai

The jury appreciation award was presented to the team behind 'Bidurbhai', a groundbreaking Assamese film that set a new trend in Assamese cinema with its distinctive style and innovation. The film, which began as a web series during the pandemic, gained immense popularity and paved the way for the idea of a full-length feature film.

The web series 'Bidurbhai' emerged from the creative efforts of several cultural workers from Golaghat during the Covid-19 pandemic. Its success led to discussions about creating a feature-length film based on the series’ engaging storytelling.

Director Suvrat Kakoti and producer Arnab Hazarika have been instrumental in the success of this project, and their contributions have set the foundation for the continued growth of Assamese storytelling.

Excellence in Sports- Nayanmoni Saikia

The Excellence Sports Award was presented to the celebrated lawn bowls athlete, Nayanmoni Saikia, recognized as one of the brightest stars in Indian lawn bowls and a source of pride for Assam.

Born on September 21, 1988, in the Sarupathar locality of Golaghat district in Assam, Nayanmoni brought immense pride to millions of Indians by securing a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England’s Birmingham. This achievement made Nayanmoni the first Assamese athlete to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games, creating history and establishing a remarkable milestone in the world of sports.

Nayanmoni's success and extraordinary contribution to lawn bowls earned her the prestigious Arjuna Award, conferred by the President of India, in recognition of her achievements at both the national and international levels.

Balancing her role as a dedicated athlete and a mother, Nayanmoni continues to inspire many with her commitment to excellence and perseverance throughout her illustrious career.

Corporate Excellence Award- Kumud Bordoloi

The Corporate Excellence Award was conferred upon Dr Kumud Bordoloi, a renowned life and health insurance expert, for his remarkable contributions and dedication to the insurance sector.

Dr Kumud Bordoloi has dedicated over two decades of his career to the life and health insurance industry, building vast experience through his leadership roles in prominent companies. He has held senior positions at Reinsurance in India, Singapore, and Hong Kong and currently serves as the Head of Accident and Health Underwriting at "Peak Re" in Hong Kong.

An accomplished professional, Dr Bordoloi holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration with a specialization in Business Strategy, in addition to his medical qualifications. Committed to securing the lives of middle-class families, he has made a profound impact through his expertise and leadership.

Dr Kumud Bordoloi began his education in Assam and earned his medical degree from Assam Medical College. Over time, he has built an impressive international career, establishing himself as a dedicated and accomplished professional in his field.

The Sadin Pratidin Group has honoured Dr Kumud Bordoloi with this year's Corporate Excellence Award in recognition of her outstanding achievements and contributions to the insurance sector and business leadership.

Excellence in Social Service Award – Hasina Kharbhih

The Excellence in Social Service Award was presented to Hasina Kharbhih, a courageous woman who has dedicated her life to serving society and humanity with unwavering commitment.

Hailing from the neighbouring state of Meghalaya, Hasina Kharbhih has been a fearless advocate against human trafficking. For the past 32 years, she has tirelessly worked for the rights of children, standing as a beacon of hope and resilience. In 1987, she founded the Impulse NGO Network, marking the beginning of her relentless fight against human trafficking.

Her groundbreaking Impulse Model has received recognition at both national and international levels for its effectiveness and impact. Hasina’s efforts span key areas such as human rights, livelihoods and rural development, anti-human trafficking initiatives, migration, prevention of gender-based violence, and the protection of children's rights.

Hasina Kharbhih’s unwavering dedication to these causes reflects her belief that humanity is the greatest virtue. In recognition of her extraordinary contributions to social service, the Sadin Pratidin Group honoured her with this year's Excellence in Social Service Award.

Excellence in Environment Conservation- Youth Mission Clean River

The Excellence in Environment Conservation Award was conferred upon Youth Mission Clean River, an organization dedicated to restoring rivers to their pristine state by combating pollution and promoting environmental sustainability.

Founded in 2016 under the leadership of advocate S Loder, the progressive journey of Youth Mission Clean River began in Arunachal Pradesh. While its primary goal is to clean and rejuvenate polluted rivers, the organization has also gained widespread recognition for raising awareness about afforestation and addressing various environmental challenges.

The organization focuses on revitalizing river water systems, restoring natural flows, and protecting biodiversity through education and awareness campaigns. Its mission extends beyond river rejuvenation, emphasizing ecological balance and sustainability.

In acknowledgement of its social responsibility and unwavering efforts towards environmental conservation, the Sadin Pratidin Group honoured Youth Mission Clean River with this year's Excellence in Environment Conservation Award.

Excellence in Business Award – Subir Ghosh

The Excellence in Business Award has been conferred upon Subir Ghosh, the proprietor and Managing Director of the Annapurna Group, for his exceptional contributions to the dairy industry in Northeast India.

Born on June 14, 1970, Subir Ghosh is recognized as one of the leading dairy entrepreneurs in the region. Under his visionary leadership, the Annapurna Group, which started as a family-owned business, has proudly completed 70 glorious years of operations. Today, it stands as the largest dairy producer in Eastern India.

The Annapurna Group has successfully expanded its reach beyond Guwahati to other Northeastern state capitals and several parts of West Bengal. Under Subir Ghosh's stewardship, the company has also established a strong presence in Kolkata and Siliguri, where its dairy products enjoy high demand and customer trust.

Subir Ghosh’s commitment to maintaining high-quality standards and ensuring customer satisfaction has been instrumental in the Annapurna Group’s growth and success. In recognition of his remarkable leadership and contributions to the business sector, the Sadin Pratidin Group honoured Subir Ghosh with this year's Excellence in Business Award.

Excellence in Health Care – Dr Sarbeswar Bhuyan

The Excellence in Health Care Award for this year was conferred upon Dr Sarbeswar Bhuyan, a General Surgeon at the Assam Medical College Hospital celebrated for his exceptional contributions to the field of surgery and patient care.

Dr Bhuyan has earned a distinguished reputation in the medical field through his unwavering dedication to providing accessible and compassionate healthcare. Known for his empathetic approach, he has created an environment where individuals from all walks of life can seek treatment with ease. His openness and approachable nature have made him a trusted figure among patients.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Dr Bhuyan's practice is his commitment to ensuring that financial constraints never hinder patients from receiving the care they need. His inclusive philosophy has made high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone, setting him apart as a true beacon of hope in the medical community.

In recognition of his outstanding service and significant contributions to the healthcare sector, the Sadin Pratidin Group honoured Dr Sarbeswar Bhuyan with this year’s Achiever - Excellence in Health Care Award.

Excellence in Science and Innovation Award – Dr Mukut Gohain

This year's prestigious Excellence in Science and Innovation Award has been bestowed upon the internationally acclaimed scientist and distinguished Assamese figure, Dr Mukut Gohain.

In the last week of February this year, the name of this Assamese scientist-researcher was not only discussed in India but also across the globe. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States approved the antibiotic Enmetazobactam, which has been developed for the treatment of complex urinary tract infections and bacterial diseases like pneumonia. This life-saving drug, developed at the research laboratory of Orchid Pharma in India, has Dr. Mukut Gohain as one of its key innovators.

Dr Mukut Gohain, an illustrious scientist hailing from Panitola, Tinsukia, Assam, is a true Assamese in spirit and intellect. Born 60 years ago, he has achieved global recognition in the field of science and innovation. In 2010, he was invited for research by the University of Free State, one of the leading institutions in South Africa.

Currently, Dr Gohain serves as the Chief Scientist in the Research and Development Department of Chemical Process Technology, a prominent organization in South Africa.

Recognizing his remarkable contributions and outstanding achievements, the Sadin-Pratidin Group has honoured this gifted Assamese scientist-researcher with this year's Achiever - Excellence in Science & Innovation Award.

Achiever Music Award – Syed Sadullah

This year’s Achiever Music Award was presented to the accomplished musician, composer, lyricist, guitarist, and former official of All India Radio, Dibrugarh, Syed Sadullah.

Syed Sadullah is the owner of a mesmerizing voice, known for its nostalgic appeal that has captivated audiences over decades. His voice lent a unique dimension to All India Radio, Dibrugarh, from the 1980s through the early part of the current century.

Syed Sadullah joined All India Radio, Dibrugarh as a staff artist in 1975. Until his retirement in 2008, he served in various roles, including announcer, guitarist, composer-lyricist, playwright, drama producer, and actor, showcasing his multifaceted talents with unwavering dedication.

A prolific composer, he has created music for more than 180 popular songs and authored several remarkable compositions. Recognizing his outstanding contributions to the world of music, the Sadin-Pratidin Group proudly conferred the Achiever Music Award on this icon of Assamese music, a symbol of unparalleled versatility.

Excellence in Art- Saleha Ahmed

This year, the Excellence in Art Award was presented to the renowned and distinguished artist, Saleha Ahmed.

Saleha Ahmed is a visionary painter who weaves tales of imagination and reality with her brushstrokes. Her artistry aspires to conquer the world through her unique creations in painting and sculpture. Through relentless dedication, she seeks to guide future generations down the serene path of beauty and creativity.

She holds the distinction of being the first woman from Northeast India to study sculpture at Shantiniketan. Her art and sculptures, which reflect symbolic essence and stark realities, have carved a unique and distinguished place for her in the world of art.

Dedicated to the pursuit of painting and sculpture throughout her life, this remarkable artist has been honoured with the Excellence in Art Award by the Sadin-Pratidin Group.

Achiever Cultural Award- Bishnu Kharghoria

This year, the prestigious Achiever Cultural Award was proudly conferred upon the renowned and celebrated actor, Bishnu Kharghoria.

Bishnu Kharghoria—a name that needs no introduction. Known for his remarkable and heart-touching performances, he has left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of Assamese audiences. Beginning his acting journey at the tender age of 10, Bishnu Kharghoria remains an evergreen and timeless actor, captivating audiences on stage and screen for over four decades.

Since 1971, he has acted in a total of 61 films, each showcasing his exceptional versatility and natural acting prowess. For theatre enthusiasts, a performance by Bishnu Kharghoria is synonymous with fresh styles and authentic portrayals.

None can forget his role as the innocent young boy in Sagar Loi Bahu Dur or his ability to uplift audiences with humour and wit. Equally unforgettable are his dynamic portrayals of villains, where he breathed life into each character.

A living legend of Assamese cinema and theatre, Bishnu Kharghoria is truly an icon. Recognizing his outstanding contributions to Assamese culture, the Sadin-Pratidin Group honoured him with this year’s Achiever Cultural Award.

Sadin Award – Haidar Hussain

This year, the prestigious Sadin Award was conferred upon the esteemed journalist and intellectual, Haider Hussain.

A man who never sought to call himself exceptional, yet embodies numerous extraordinary qualities—that is Haider Hussain. For over five decades, his fearless journalism and incisive columns and articles on political and social issues have made his name synonymous with trust and integrity across Assam and beyond.

Haider Hussain is a master of Assam’s sociopolitical fabric, possessing profound knowledge of every aspect and component of the state. His rare oratory skills can captivate audiences for hours, leaving them spellbound. Known for his unique ability to blend facts with logic, he stands as a stalwart in the field of journalism.

Politics doesn’t run through his blood but thrives in his intellect. Haider Hussain’s lifelong contributions to Assamese society, journalism, and intellectual discourse are unparalleled. Recognizing these exceptional achievements, the Sadin-Pratidin Group proudly confers upon him the Sadin Award 2024.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr Nagen Saikia

The Sadin-Pratidin Group has proudly announced the recipient of this year’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award as the eminent Assamese scholar, intellectual, and social reformer, Dr Nagen Saikia.

Dr Saikia, a towering figure in Assamese literature, politics, and academia, has dedicated his life to the preservation and promotion of Assamese culture and society. His multifaceted career has earned him widespread recognition as a literary figure, academic, journalist, and social reformer—an embodiment of excellence and commitment.

Retiring in 2003 as the Head of the Assamese Department at Dibrugarh University, Dr. Nagen Saikia has significantly contributed to Assamese language, literature, culture, and social development throughout his illustrious career. Known for his scholarship and thoughtful leadership, Dr Saikia has served as the President of the Assam Sahitya Sabha for two terms and has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including the Sahitya Akademi Award and the Assam Valley Literary Award.

Dr Saikia is celebrated for his minimalist yet impactful speeches and his role as a guiding figure in Assam’s intellectual and cultural landscape. His contributions continue to shape the state’s rich heritage and fight for the rights and development of the Assamese people.

The Lifetime Achievement Award 2024, bestowed by the Sadin-Pratidin Group, recognises Dr Nagen Saikia’s decades of dedication, outstanding achievements, and invaluable contributions to the Assamese community and its intellectual traditions.

Group Director Rishi Baruah then felicitated the sponsors of the event, Rathin Kalita, General Manager (Public Affairs) of Oil India Limited and Brijmohan Sharma, Director of Sigma Spice.

Director Smitakshi B Goswami delivered the vote of thanks bringing the event to a close. Goswami thanked the people in attendance along with the chief guest, Sarbananda Sonowal. Acknowledging the contributions of Dibrugarh University in accommodating the event, she expressed her gratitude to everyone involved. On the Sadin-Pratidin Dibrugarh edition reaching a milestone of 25 years, she acknowledged the hard work and perseverance of everyone behind it. She thanked Kapil Bora and Nishita Goswami who gracefully conducted the entire event.