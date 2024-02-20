Victims Assault Woman Inside Dispur PS For Sharing Obscene Photos

A shocking scene unfolded inside Dispur Police Station in Guwahati on Monday after a group of girls were involved in a physical altercation with a woman, reports claimed.
As per reports, a section of the group of girls singled attacked another woman after she entered the police station premises. There was a lot of hair-pulling, sources said adding that the assailants pulled out all the hair of the woman causing excruciating pain and injuries to her.
According to the information at hand, the injured woman is a resident of Assam's Lakhimpur. She had been called into the police station by the officials in connection with a case.
Sources said that the police had called her in to question her regarding a case about the sharing of obscene photographs. However, just as she entered the premises of the Dispur Police Station, the group of girls already present at the police station went after her.
Later it came to the fore that the woman who was injured in the incident was accused of sharing obscene images of the girls who assaulted her. The assailants further alleged that she was not alone in the act and along with her lover, she had made the photographs viral.
Meanwhile, officials informed that they had already detained the other accused, lover of the woman, in connection with the matter. On Monday, they had called her in as well for questioning after which she got assaulted inside the police station.