“We Serve the People, Yet Face Harassment”: 108 Ambulance Staff Slam Govt Over Ignored Demands

The 17-day-long protest by 108 Ambulance Service workers entered another day today, as the president and secretary of the workers met with the Health Minister for a special discussion regarding their ongoing demands and concerns.

Speaking to the media, the workers said, “We have been protesting continuously for 17 days, since December 1, yet there has been no support or assistance from the government. Our concerns have not been properly understood, and there appear to have been deliberate attempts to conspire against us. We want to make it clear that we have never harassed any patients by keeping ambulances idle.”

The workers further stated that although Ashok Singhal, the Health Minister of Assam has given assurances during today’s meeting, they remain unsatisfied. “We are determined to receive what is rightfully ours. For the past 17 years, we have been serving the public diligently, and we cannot tolerate any inconvenience being caused to the people. All our workers are actively participating in the protest, and we treat our ambulances with the same respect and reverence as a temple,” they added.

They also expressed concern over recent incidents of damage to the ambulances, describing it as unfortunate and unacceptable. “We demand strict action against anyone found misusing or causing harm to the ambulances,” the workers said.

