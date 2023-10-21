Shraddhanjali Flyover Mishap: Geetanagar Police Arrests Accused Drunk Driver

In a recent development, the drunk driver of the vehicle who caused significant damage to the railing of the Assam map structure atop Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati’s Zoo Road area was arrested by the city police on Saturday.
According to sources, two home guards sustained injuries after the XUV 700 car that the accused driver hit them and crashed into the railing. Following the incident, the injured jawans, Saniram Boro and Rupam Kalita, registered a case against the driver at Geetanagar Police Station (Traffic) based on which he was arrested.
The driver has been identified as Kuldeep Parasar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh.
During the early hours today, Kuldeep in an inebriated state crashed into the railings boundary of the Assam map structure at the prominent Zoo Tiniali trisection atop Shraddhanjali Flyover.
The XUV 700, bearing the registration number AS01 FP 3591, was heading Ganeshguri side from Chandmari area when it crashed into the railing boundary of the state map structure causing significant damage.