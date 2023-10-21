Shraddhanjali Flyover Mishap: Geetanagar Police Arrests Accused Drunk Driver

According to sources, two home guards sustained injuries after the XUV 700 car that the accused driver hit them and crashed into the railing. Following the incident, the injured jawans, Saniram Boro and Rupam Kalita, registered a case against the driver at Geetanagar Police Station (Traffic) based on which he was arrested.

The driver has been identified as Kuldeep Parasar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh.