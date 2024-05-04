"Will See You..." Basistha Police Driver's Threat To Shop Owner Comes True

A small tea stall mere footsteps away from the Basistha Police Station in Guwahati was vandalised by unidentified miscreants. This happened allegedly after the owner of the store entered into an argument with a police vehicle driver who warned her of "consequences".
Early this morning the owner of the shack, which is right in front of Basistha Police Station, found the entire outlet trashed. Egg trays, toffee containers, and utensils were lying all over and the refrigerator was damaged with soft drink bottles thrown out, the owner said.
She expressed astonishment at her tiny stall being destroyed, which ironically is within an eyeshot of the police station. That no one could stop it even with the stall's proximity to the station bustling with police officials exasperated the owner.
Meanwhile, the locals also gathered around to check what was going on. Having learned about the incident, they also expressed concern for their safety.
Shockingly enough, the shack owner mentioned that she had entered into a dispute with one of the drivers of the police station last night. During the verbal spat, the driver had allegedly warned her of "consequences" saying that he would "see her".
The incident is thought to have taken place in the intervening night between Friday and Saturday with the police driver's warning coming true for the unsuspecting owner of the tea stall. The incident has also called for renewed discussions on the misuse of power.