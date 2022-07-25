With 76 Medals, Guwahati Leads Race In Assam Youth Olympics 2022

The Assam Youth Olympics, 2022 enters into an exciting phase as disciplines like Archery, Tennis, Swimming and Football put some spectacular show with spirited performances on Day 4 of the event today.

In the medals tally (at 6.40 PM today), Guwahati is maintaining the top position with an unassailable lead of 76 medals which includes 21 Gold, 26 Silver and 29 Bronze medals.

Kamrup has also maintained its second position with a total haul of 34 medals including 13 Gold, 8 Silver and 13 Bronze medals. In a spirited performance by Tinsukia with a haul 18 medals, it has successfully attained the third position; as Jorhat climbed down to the fifth position with 17 medals (Gold-6, Silver-7, Bronze-4).

Karbi Anglong moved to fourth position with a total haul of 14 medals including 8 Gold and 3 medals each in Silver and Bronze.

Some of the major highlights of today are mentioned below:

Mens Football:

In a thrilling final played at the iconic Nehru Stadium, the Morigaon team trumped Dhemaji this morning. Bivanjyoti Laskar of Morigaon pumped 3 goals in the 6th minute, 35th minute & 49th minutes to seal the fate of the match. For Dhemaji, Emmanuel Swargiary scored the only goal at 12th minute.

In the meanwhile, the Girls delivered a nail biting final with a final score of 3-2. Sonam Dutta of Dibrugarh scored twice at 07th and 32nd minutes after an initial jolt by Tinsukia when Purnima Regon produced a goal on 3rd minute. After Meena Kachari of Tinsukia produced the second goal at 26th minute, the match remained evenly poised until Angkita Mech produced a stunning goal for Dibrugarh at the 85th minute, eventually winning the match as Dibrugarh won the Gold.

Archery:

In the Recurve boys competition, Nisanta Sarma of Guwahati won the Gold while Devanga Gogoi of Sivsagar settled for Silver. Naishav Niyar Borah of Golaghat won the Bronze medal.

In the Recurve Girls competition, Hiramoni Halna of Dibrugarh won the Gold while Reshmin Abedin of Guwahati settled for Silver. Saniya Gam of Sivsagar won the Bronze medal. In the Recurve for Boys (70+70 meters), Devanga Gogoi of Sivsagar won the Gold. Nisanta Sharmah of Guwahati and

Nilotpal Sharma of Dibrugarh settled for Silver and Bronze.

In the Recurve for Girls (70+70 meters), Hiramoni Halna of Dibrugarh won the Gold with a score of 555. While Swarjila Basumatary of Udalguri scored 523 to win the Silver, Reshmin Abedin of Guwahati scored 505 to settle for the Bronze.

In the Compound for Boys (50+50 meters), Arnobjyoti Deka of Guwahati won the Gold while Kuldip Kumar of Guwahati and Mithisar Brahma of Guwahati settled for Silver and Bronze.

In the Compound for Girls (50+50 meters), Anjali Boro of Baksa won the Gold while Madhuri Medhi of Guwahati won the Silver. Bornali Boro of Baksa won the Bronze.