With 76 Medals, Guwahati Leads Race In Assam Youth Olympics 2022

The Assam Youth Olympics, 2022 enters into an exciting phase as disciplines like Archery, Tennis, Swimming and Football put some spectacular show with spirited performances on Day 4 of the event today.
In the medals tally (at 6.40 PM today), Guwahati is maintaining the top position with an unassailable lead of 76 medals which includes 21 Gold, 26 Silver and 29 Bronze medals.
Kamrup has also maintained its second position with a total haul of 34 medals including 13 Gold, 8 Silver and 13 Bronze medals. In a spirited performance by Tinsukia with a haul 18 medals, it has successfully attained the third position; as Jorhat climbed down to the fifth position with 17 medals (Gold-6, Silver-7, Bronze-4).
Karbi Anglong moved to fourth position with a total haul of 14 medals including 8 Gold and 3 medals each in Silver and Bronze.
Some of the major highlights of today are mentioned below:
Mens Football:
In a thrilling final played at the iconic Nehru Stadium, the Morigaon team trumped Dhemaji this morning. Bivanjyoti Laskar of Morigaon pumped 3 goals in the 6th minute, 35th minute & 49th minutes to seal the fate of the match. For Dhemaji, Emmanuel Swargiary scored the only goal at 12th minute.
In the meanwhile, the Girls delivered a nail biting final with a final score of 3-2. Sonam Dutta of Dibrugarh scored twice at 07th and 32nd minutes after an initial jolt by Tinsukia when Purnima Regon produced a goal on 3rd minute. After Meena Kachari of Tinsukia produced the second goal at 26th minute, the match remained evenly poised until Angkita Mech produced a stunning goal for Dibrugarh at the 85th minute, eventually winning the match as Dibrugarh won the Gold.
Archery:
In the Recurve boys competition, Nisanta Sarma of Guwahati won the Gold while Devanga Gogoi of Sivsagar settled for Silver. Naishav Niyar Borah of Golaghat won the Bronze medal.
In the Recurve Girls competition, Hiramoni Halna of Dibrugarh won the Gold while Reshmin Abedin of Guwahati settled for Silver. Saniya Gam of Sivsagar won the Bronze medal. In the Recurve for Boys (70+70 meters), Devanga Gogoi of Sivsagar won the Gold. Nisanta Sharmah of Guwahati and
Nilotpal Sharma of Dibrugarh settled for Silver and Bronze.
In the Recurve for Girls (70+70 meters), Hiramoni Halna of Dibrugarh won the Gold with a score of 555. While Swarjila Basumatary of Udalguri scored 523 to win the Silver, Reshmin Abedin of Guwahati scored 505 to settle for the Bronze.
In the Compound for Boys (50+50 meters), Arnobjyoti Deka of Guwahati won the Gold while Kuldip Kumar of Guwahati and Mithisar Brahma of Guwahati settled for Silver and Bronze.
In the Compound for Girls (50+50 meters), Anjali Boro of Baksa won the Gold while Madhuri Medhi of Guwahati won the Silver. Bornali Boro of Baksa won the Bronze.
Rowing:
In the Single Scull for Boys, Farhan Ali of Guwahati won the Gold. Harshit Rajkonwar of Guwahati won the Silver and Polash Lochan Nath of Guwahati won the Bronze.
In the Single Scull for Girls, Debashmita Kashayp of Guwahati won the Gold while Jessica Basumatary of Guwahati and Riya Baruah of Guwahati won the Silver and the Bronze respectively.
Swimming:
800 Meters Freestyle
In the boys category, Sanskar Bhuyan of Jorhat won the Gold with a timing of 09:13.72 minutes. Sanjeevan Kumar Das of Kamrup and Ilias Ahmed of Jorhat settle for Silver and Bronze respectively.
In the girls category, Jahanabi Kashyap of Kamrup won the Gold with a timing of 10:26.97 minutes. Darshita Baruah and Aarhi Goswami, both from Jorhat, settled for Silver and Bronze respectively.
Both the competition were held at Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex.
Lawn Tennis
In the Boys Single Tennis, Jigyashman Hazarika won the Gold in the Boys single match. Antariksh Tamuly and Debanga Protim Hazarika settled for Silver and Bronze respectively.
In the Girls Singles Tennis, Tania Kumari of Guwahati won the Gold while Namrata Das of Guwahati and Kaatyayini Vashisth settled for Silver and Bronze.
In the Boys Double final, the Gold was won Manan Nath and Antariksh Tamuly. Kritanta Sarma of Guwahati and Anchit Gogoi of Golaghat won Silver while Jigyashman Hazarika and
Arounesh Bora won the Bronze.
In the Girls Doubles final, the Gold was won by Tania Kumari and Justina Borgohain, both from Guwahati, while Anshita Shukla of Guwahati and Nistha Priya Bezbaruah of Sivsagar won the Silver. Namrata Das and Bisnupriya Borgohain, both from Guwahati won the Bronze.
Promising Performance packed Day 5 to witness Dragon Boat, Sepak Takrow, Wushu, Wrestling, Athletics and Weightlifting
As the Assam Youth Olympics enters Day 5, a host of power packed events like Dragon Boat competition in Dighalipukhuri is set to begin from tomorrow; L.e. day 6 of the event, on 26th July, 2022.
Teams have already arrived for much anticipated Sepak Takrow event which will be hosted at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor (DTRPI) Stadium starting tomorrow.
The promising talents of the state set to lift the weight off their shoulders as the Weightlifting competition starts tomorrow at the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium.
Many sportsperson set to wrestle for their spot in the glory as the weightlifting competition begins at the DTRPI stadium starting tomorrow. The much coveted martial art form Wushu will also start at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) complex in Paltanbazaar.