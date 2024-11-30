Woman Stabbed During Chain Snatching Attempt in Guwahati

In a shocking incident in Guwahati's Sundarpur area on Saturday, a morning walk turned into a nightmare for a woman, who was brutally attacked during a failed chain-snatching attempt.

The victim was identified as Kanchan Sinha.

Two miscreants on a bike tried to snatch her chain but, unable to succeed, resorted to stabbing her. The injured woman has been admitted to Dispur Polyclinic, where she is undergoing treatment.

The heinous act has sparked outrage and a sense of fear among locals. With this brazen attack occurring in broad daylight, the city is left reeling in shock.