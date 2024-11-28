Guwahati: 3-Day GPS, GIS Training For Community-Based Organisations Ends

A three-day training programme on GPS and GIS, aimed at empowering community-based organisations for the implementation of the GEF Small Grants Programme (SGP) - Operational Phase 7, concluded today in Guwahati. The event, organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) in collaboration with Aaranyak, was held at the Extension Education Institute, Assam Agriculture University, from November 26-28, 2024.

The training saw the participation of 21 community-based organisations (CBOs) from Assam and Meghalaya, including representatives from districts like Darrang, Udalguri, Nalbari, Baksa, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, and Dhubri in Assam, as well as East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya. The organisations involved in the programme include Aaranyak, Kalong Kapili, SeSTA, Spread NE, SNEHPAD, Green Valley Society, FSDT, Bethany Society, Manas Maozigendri Ecotourism Society, Bosco Integrated Development Society, NEICORD, NESFAS, Foundation for MSME Clusters, FRLHT, Lotus Progressive Centre, School of Livelihood and Rural Development, The Green Foundation, Sauramandala Foundation, The ANT, and RGVN.

The hands-on training programme combined theoretical lessons with practical technical sessions. It included a field visit to the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, supported by the Guwahati Wildlife Division of the Assam Forest Department. The technical sessions were led by experts from Aaranyak's Geospatial Technology and Application Division, including Arup Kumar Das, Senior Manager, Madhumita Borthakur, Assistant Manager, Avishek Sarkar, GIS Analyst, and Shivani Khalote, GIS Analyst, alongside Sounika Karmakar, Regional Coordinator, North East, SGP-OP7, TERI.

The GEF Small Grants Programme, hosted by TERI and supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the United Nations Development Programme, allocates grants to community-based organisations working in areas such as biodiversity conservation, mitigating land degradation, and addressing climate change. Currently, 22 organisations in the North East region are implementing projects under this programme.

The closing ceremony featured Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General of TERI, who addressed the participants, emphasising the importance of preserving the natural heritage of the North Eastern region in the face of climate change. She highlighted the necessity of cohesive efforts between research organisations, government bodies, and CBOs to tackle environmental challenges. Dr Dhawan also stressed the importance of nature-based solutions in addressing climate-related issues.

Dr Rajumoni Bordoloi, Director of EEI (NER), commended the efforts of TERI and Aaranyak for organising the programme, noting that information and data are crucial for project implementation and management. He also underscored the role of GIS in decision-making and planning interventions.

Dr Dipankar Saharia, Senior Director of TERI, highlighted the significance of such capacity-building programmes in helping CBOs effectively implement their projects. He encouraged organisations to align their environmental goals with district-level objectives for greater impact.

Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, CEO and Secretary General of Aaranyak, spoke about the pioneering work of Aaranyak in GIS-based mapping in Assam and urged participants to apply the skills and knowledge gained during the training in their own projects.

The session concluded with the distribution of course completion certificates by the dignitaries, marking the successful completion of the training programme.

