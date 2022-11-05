Guwahati: 20,000 Yaba Tablets Seized in Gorchuk

Huge consignment of illicit Yaba tablets was seized in the concrete city of Guwahati on Saturday.

According to sources, Guwahati Police seized 20,000 Yaba tablets in Gorchuk.

The vehicle was en route Mankachar from Guwahati when it was intercepted in Gorchuk.

Two smugglers, identified as Rajeev Mia and Rekib Ahmed, were arrested in connection to the seizure.

The market value of the seized Yaba tablets is suspected to be Rs. 5 crores.