Young Voices Speak for Vultures Through Street Play in Guwahati

The bustling Rani Market turned into a stage for conservation messaging on Saturday, as students of Rani High School performed a gripping street play to mark International Vulture Awareness Day 2025. The event, organised by biodiversity research organisation Aaranyak in collaboration with BNHS (Bombay Natural History Society), aimed to draw public attention to the silent crisis facing India’s vulture population. The initiative was supported by the Oriental Bird Club.

Under the guidance of teacher Dr. Prarthana Mudoi, the students delivered a raw, emotional performance portraying the sharp decline of vultures across the country and the threat posed by accidental poisoning. Their enactment, blending drama with social message, attracted a sizeable crowd of local residents and shoppers, who paused to watch and discuss the issue.

“Vultures need our support if they are to continue playing their crucial role in keeping the environment clean and disease-free,” said Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General and Executive Director of Aaranyak. “Since last year, Aaranyak has been working in parts of Assam to complement ongoing efforts to revive vulture populations.”

The programme was coordinated by Aaranyak officials Wasima Begum and Kakali Baishya, who spoke on the urgent need for community participation in conservation efforts. “We don’t often think about vultures because they’re still around,” Baishya noted, “but in regions where they have disappeared, carcass disposal has become a major problem and disease outbreaks have increased. Their presence is an indicator of a healthy ecosystem, which we cannot afford to lose.”

The event was attended by BNHS representative Aneena Lakshmanan M V, BNHS intern Jyoti Gupta, and local conservationist Jayanta Kumar Rabha, whose interaction with the students added to the day’s impact. Teachers Barnali Thakuria, Jayanti Boro, and Lakshyadhar Daimary of Rani High School were also present and encouraged their students throughout the performance. Aaranyak expressed appreciation to school headmaster Dipak Kumar Sarma for supporting the initiative and promoting environmental awareness among students.

Speaking on the sidelines, Wasima Begum of Aaranyak stressed that awareness remains a key tool for change. “Many people are still unaware of the vital ecological role vultures play,” she said. “Engaging both young people and adults is essential if we are to protect these irreplaceable scavengers.”

The street play ended with a call for collective responsibility — urging residents, farmers, and authorities to take steps to reduce poisoning incidents and support vulture-safe practices.

This grassroots effort, combining education and community participation, reflected Aaranyak and BNHS’s shared commitment to restoring vulture populations and safeguarding the ecological balance of Assam’s landscapes.