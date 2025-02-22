Youth Congress Storms Streets After Chief Placed Under House Arrest

Assam Pradesh Youth Congress President Zubair Anam was placed under house arrest by the police earlier today, moments before he was set to participate in a protest organized by the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Committee.

The police action triggered intense protests in Panjabari, where Youth Congress workers staged a massive demonstration. Agitated party members blocked the road from Six Mile to Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, bringing traffic to a standstill. The protestors condemned Anam’s house arrest and demanded his immediate release.

As tensions escalated, heated verbal confrontations erupted between protestors and the police, further intensifying the situation. The Youth Congress has accused the government of using force to stifle democratic dissent.

This is a developing story...