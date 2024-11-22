No Exceptions for Unregistered Clinics in Kamrup (M), Health Department Warns

The Kamrup Metropolitan district health department has issued a stern warning to all health institutions operating without proper registration, in line with the Clinical Establishment Act, 2010. The Act was adopted by the State Government in 2015, with rules coming into effect in 2016, making it mandatory for all health institutions to be registered under the Act.

The Joint Director of Health Services, Kamrup Metropolitan district, in a statement to the press, expressed concern over certain establishments in the region that have failed to register under the Act.

He made it clear that no health facility, big or small, will be allowed to operate without registration in the near future.

This directive follows a recent meeting with the District Commissioner on November 5, where it was decided that strict action would be taken against establishments providing services without registration.

Legal action will also be initiated against institutions employing government doctors and staff in violation of government policies.

Additionally, the statement highlighted that doctors who serve in private institutions during their public duty hours, despite receiving non-practicing allowances from the government, will face strict consequences.

The Joint Director emphasized that Block PHC In-Charges have been assigned the responsibility of identifying unregistered institutions and those operating without the required documentation and infrastructure.

He also encouraged the public to report any unregistered health facilities to the office of the Joint Director of Health Services.

Dr. U. S. Medhi, Joint Director of Health Services, Kamrup (Metro), signed off the statement, urging compliance with the government’s directives to ensure better healthcare standards in the region.