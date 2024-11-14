Senior Doctor Brutally Stabbed by Patient’s Son in Chennai Hospital

In a shocking incident at the state-run Kalaignar Centenary Super-Specialty Hospital in Chennai, the head of the oncology department, Dr. Balaji Jaganathan, was attacked and stabbed multiple times in his consultation room on Wednesday by a man reportedly unhappy with the treatment provided to his mother.

Dr. Jaganathan sustained severe injuries to his scalp, head, neck, back, and ear. He was immediately taken for emergency surgery, and according to hospital director Dr. L. Parthasarathy, “his condition is stable and he will be monitored in the ICU by a team of doctors.”

The attack sparked protests by doctors and paramedics at the hospital and other medical institutions. The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association demanded swift justice, stronger security measures, and a central law to protect medical professionals from violence. A flash strike ensued, affecting hospital services except for emergency care.

This incident comes amid rising concerns among medical professionals in India about safety, following the recent rape and murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9. The assailant, identified as M. Vignesh, was apprehended by hospital staff while attempting to flee and has been remanded in judicial custody. Vignesh, an automobile engineering diploma-holder, reportedly attacked Dr. Jaganathan after his mother, an advanced-stage cancer patient named Prema Manoharan, experienced a decline in health following six rounds of chemotherapy and palliative care.

According to Dr. Parthasarathy, Vignesh had visited the hospital a day prior and argued with Dr. Jaganathan over his mother’s treatment. On the day of the attack, Vignesh took an outpatient slip, waited for his turn, and then locked the door to the consultation room before launching the assault with a kitchen knife. He discarded the knife on hospital grounds as he attempted to escape.

The assault drew condemnation from opposition parties, who criticized the DMK-led government’s handling of law and order and its “failure” to ensure the safety of doctors. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the hospital, promising strict action against the perpetrator and assuring the medical community of the government’s commitment to their safety.

Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun also visited the hospital and announced plans to bolster security. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian highlighted recent measures taken to improve hospital security, such as the installation of CCTV cameras in over 2,000 primary health centres across Tamil Nadu.