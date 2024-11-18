ACS Officer Detained for Traffic Violation While Intoxicated in Guwahati

In a shocking incident that unfolded on Monday evening, Debasish Borthakur, an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer from the 2019 batch and currently serving as the Circle Officer of Rangia, Kamrup (R), was detained by the police for violating traffic laws while under the influence of alcohol.

The incident took place in front of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital(GMCH), where the officer had reportedly parked his XUV vehicle (registration number AS 01 EF 1392) on the road, obstructing traffic.

According to reports, Borthakur, originally from Biswanath, was found in an intoxicated state and refused to comply with instructions from traffic police. When approached, he allegedly ignored their directives and attempted to lecture the officers on protocol. His behaviour prompted the intervention of Bhangagarh police, who subsequently detained him and brought him to the Bhangagarh police station.

A Breath Analyser Test conducted on Borthakur confirmed a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 194 mg/100 ml, which is significantly higher than the permissible legal limit. Despite initial resistance to undergoing a medical examination, he was eventually taken in for further health checks.

Sources revealed that Borthakur’s behaviour on the road, combined with his disregard for traffic laws and public safety, led to immediate police action.

This incident has raised questions about the conduct of public servants and adherence to the law, with public outcry calling for accountability and stringent measures to ensure similar incidents are prevented in the future.

Further updates on the case and any disciplinary actions taken against Borthakur are awaited.