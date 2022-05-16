Biological E Slashes Price Of Corbevax Vaccine

Pharmaceuticals firm Biological E announced on Monday that it has reduced the prices of its Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax from Rs 840 to Rs 250 for a single dose, inclusive of GST at private vaccination centres.
The company said in a statement that this would mean that end-users would effectively be paying Rs 400 for a dose including the charges of administration and taxes.
Private vaccination centres priced a single dose of the vaccine for end-users at Rs 990 earlier including surcharges.
The government used Corbevax earlier this year in March for their vaccinations programme for children the age group of 12 to 14 years and fixed the price at Rs 145.
The company said, “BE has lowered the price of its vaccine with the aim of making it more affordable and help increase the reach to protect the maximum number of children against the virus.”
The drugs regulator had granted emergency use authorization to Biological E’s Corbevax in April for children in the age group of 5 to 12 years. In addition, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin also got the nod for use among children in the age group 6 to 12 years.
It may be noted that Biological E developed the Corbevax vaccine in collaboration with the Texas Children’s Hospital and the Baylor College of Medicine. The company also said that ahead of getting the EUA for vaccination, it conducted ohase II and III muti-centre clinical trials in 624 children aged 5-12 and 12-18 years.