Biological E Slashes Price Of Corbevax Vaccine

Pharmaceuticals firm Biological E announced on Monday that it has reduced the prices of its Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax from Rs 840 to Rs 250 for a single dose, inclusive of GST at private vaccination centres.

The company said in a statement that this would mean that end-users would effectively be paying Rs 400 for a dose including the charges of administration and taxes.

Private vaccination centres priced a single dose of the vaccine for end-users at Rs 990 earlier including surcharges.

The government used Corbevax earlier this year in March for their vaccinations programme for children the age group of 12 to 14 years and fixed the price at Rs 145.