Asian Games 2022 Postponed Amid Covid-19 Outbreak In China

The upcoming Asian Games 2022, scheduled to be held in September in Hangzhou have been postponed indefinitely in light of the rising cases of Covid-19 in China, organizers said on Friday.

They did not provide any reason in their statement regarding the delay but China is battling its largest outbreak of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

“The Olympic Council of Asia has announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25, 2022, will be postponed,” read the statement on the official Games website.