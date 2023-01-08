GNRC Affordable Health Mission’s ‘Health Messengers’ recognized at 3rd Swasthyamitra Excellence Awards

More than half the world’s population does not receive essential health care services. The situation is even worse in developing countries like India. To bring healthcare closer to the public, including the ones living towards the bottom in the financial pyramid GNRC, first super specialty healthcare service provider in North East India, had launched the Affordable Health Mission (AHM) in 2017. The mission has now spread to the corners of Assam and the region, thanks to the untiring efforts of the missionaries – Swasthyamitra (Health Messengers) – who now number over 6,500, and has touched the lives of more than 12 million individuals.

Swasthyamitra is a unique and ambitious initiative of GNRC. They are Community Health Workers who impart health education to the community and mentor them to apply these preventive health measures in their personal life, family life and as well as in their community lives.

To recognize and honour their contribution to this immense achievement, GNRC today organized the Third Swasthya Mitra Excellence Awards programme, at the Pragjyoti ITA Centre, Machkhowa attended by over a 1100 Swasthyamitras (SMs). A total of 200 Swasthyamitras received medals and certificates for their exemplary contribution to ensure quality healthcare for everyone in their localities. Senior Journalist and Columnist Mr Prakash Mahanta and Mr Paragamoni Aditya were present in the event as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah, Founder-GNRC & Affordable Health Mission stated that "Fulfilling humanity’s pressing need for affordable health by bridging access barriers required a multi-dimensional effort encompassing educating various sections of society, continuous advocacy, concerted actions and societal collaboration, which was the reason for the launch of Affordable Health Mission, which combines humane intent, progressive policies, and equitable practices. Only when the body is free from diseases and an individual can contribute to the socio-economic growth of the nation, the nation prospers. To accelerate progress towards prosperity, we brought to the world an initiative that is providing society a platform that is delivering freedom from ill-health. This public mission of creating a healthy society has progressed primarily because of the contributions of the Swasthyamitras, which is why we are honouring them today. Our Swasthyamitras are also working for the success of Government schemes like Atal Amrit Abhiyan and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. "