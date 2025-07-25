Health Awareness Camp Empowers Rural Women in Panikhaiti

In a significant stride toward women's health empowerment, Deepjyoti India Foundation, under its flagship initiative Sampoorna, organized a comprehensive health awareness camp in collaboration with the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM). Held in Panikhaiti, the event brought together around 60 women beneficiaries from neighboring rural communities, aiming to enhance their understanding of vital health issues and encourage proactive care.

A central highlight of the camp was an engaging and insightful session conducted by Dr. Priyanka Roy, a gynecologist from Downtown Hospital. Dr. Roy addressed crucial topics such as menstrual hygiene, cervical cancer awareness, anemia prevention, and balanced nutrition. Her interactive approach fostered a safe space for dialogue, encouraging women to openly share their concerns and seek expert advice.

Adding to the camp’s impact, Mrs. Amrita Borkotoky, Program Director at Deepjyoti India Foundation, led a session on the prevention of diarrhea. Emphasizing the significance of hygiene and access to clean drinking water, she provided practical guidance aimed at reducing the risk of waterborne diseases in rural households.

The camp was held under the leadership of Mrs. Deepjyoti Garg, Founder of Deepjyoti India Foundation, who reiterated the organization’s commitment to the holistic development of rural women. "Through Sampoorna, we envision a future where women are not only informed about their health but are empowered to make decisions that enhance their well-being," said Mrs. Garg.

The initiative received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community. Participants expressed deep appreciation for the approachable medical guidance and relevant health education, noting that such outreach efforts fill a critical gap in rural healthcare access.