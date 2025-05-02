WIPS BGR Marks May Day with Health Camp for Women Workers

Marking International Workers’ Day, the Forum for Women in Public Sector (WIPS) Bongaigaon Refinery(BGR) Chapter organized a dedicated Health Camp and Awareness Session for female contractual workers at the refinery. Held in collaboration with Bongaigaon Refinery Hospital, the initiative underscored the organization's commitment to promoting women's health and welfare within the workplace.

The camp provided essential health check-ups and personalized consultations to address specific health concerns of the women workers. The awareness session focused on health and hygiene education, empowering participants with practical knowledge to prioritize their well-being.

The event was graced by Ms. Sumitra Muchahary, an acclaimed agriculturist and entrepreneur behind "Sumitra's Pickle", who shared her inspiring journey. A recipient of the Agriculture Award from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Chirang, Ms. Muchahary’s address offered motivation and encouragement to the attendees.

Prominent guests included Dr. Junmoni Rabha, visiting gynaecologist; Ms. Rupa Taikam, GM (HS&E, PSM); Dr. Rupam Talukdar, CM (HS&E, Medical); and Ms. Smita Dwivedi, CERM, along with active WIPS BGR members.

The program reinforced WIPS BGR's broader mission of supporting women across the Bongaigaon Refinery community. The collaboration with BGR Hospital ensured quality medical services during the event, which made a tangible impact on the lives of the beneficiaries.

The presence of women achievers like Ms. Muchahary also highlighted the diverse contributions of women across sectors, inspiring attendees to aspire for personal and professional growth.