IndianOil Bongaigaon Aids Public Health with Mosquito Nets, ASHA Kits

IndianOil’s Bongaigaon Refinery rolled out a major Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative on Wednesday, distributing 27,000 medicated mosquito nets to vulnerable families and 752 emergency kits to ASHA workers across Bongaigaon district.

The large-scale distribution drive, held at the Block Primary Health Centre, Bongaigaon, aims to enhance the district’s health defense mechanisms, particularly in the wake of a spike in vector-borne diseases.

Shielding the Vulnerable, Empowering the Frontline

The medicated mosquito nets, specially designed to repel and kill mosquitoes, are expected to offer life-saving protection in high-risk areas. Meanwhile, the emergency ASHA kits—equipped with Glucometers, BP monitors, and other diagnostic essentials—will arm Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) with tools for on-the-spot health screenings and early disease detection.

“This timely intervention will go a long way in safeguarding the health of our rural communities,” said Phani Bhusan Choudhury, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Barpeta, who graced the event as Chief Guest. He lauded IndianOil’s Bongaigaon unit for its deep-rooted commitment to public welfare and urged continued partnership for holistic regional development.

Bongaigaon Deputy Commissioner, Nabadeep Pathak, ACS, echoed the sentiment, calling the initiative “a vital boost to the district’s healthcare response” and thanking IndianOil for its proactive role.

Corporate Commitment to Community Care

Speaking at the event, Nayan Kumar Barua, Executive Director and Refinery Head of Bongaigaon Refinery, reaffirmed the company’s unwavering dedication to community-centric development. “This initiative reflects our CSR policy’s core mission—strengthening public health infrastructure and standing with the community in times of need,” he stated.

The distribution drive was supported by officials from the District Health Society, Bongaigaon, and IndianOil Bongaigaon Refinery, marking a joint effort to improve healthcare accessibility and outcomes.

This CSR initiative reinforces IndianOil Bongaigaon Refinery’s role as a responsible corporate citizen, consistently aligning its operations with the principles of sustainability, health equity, and inclusive growth.