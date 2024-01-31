Interim Budget 2024: How and When to Watch Live Streaming

The Interim Budget 2024, scheduled to be presented on February 1, holds significance as it marks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth consecutive budget. Given that 2024 is a Lok Sabha election year, this budget is set to be a vote-on-account, with a comprehensive budget expected post-elections. Here's a comprehensive guide on when and where to catch the live streaming of the Union Budget 2024.

When to Watch Interim Budget 2024 Live Streaming

The Interim Budget 2024 will be announced on February 1 at 11 am. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget, setting the financial tone for the upcoming months.

Where to Watch Interim Budget 2024 Live Streaming

For live coverage, viewers can tune in to India Today and Aaj Tak TV channels. Additionally, Business Today's YouTube channel will broadcast the budget speech live. Live blogs on Business Today, India Today, and Aaj Tak will provide real-time updates. The speech will also be available on Doordarshan (DD) News, along with the YouTube channel and website of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Legacy

This Interim Budget will mark Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth straight budget, a record matching that of Dr. Manmohan Singh. As India's first full-time female finance minister, Sitharaman has presented five full budgets since taking office in July 2019, surpassing predecessors Arun Jaitley and Yashwant Sinha.