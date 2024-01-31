Interim Budget 2024: How and When to Watch Live Streaming

The Interim Budget 2024, scheduled to be presented on February 1, holds significance as it marks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth consecutive budget. Given that 2024 is a Lok Sabha election year, this budget is set to be a vote-on-account, with a comprehensive budget expected post-elections. Here's a comprehensive guide on when and where to catch the live streaming of the Union Budget 2024.
The Interim Budget 2024 will be announced on February 1 at 11 am. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget, setting the financial tone for the upcoming months.
For live coverage, viewers can tune in to India Today and Aaj Tak TV channels. Additionally, Business Today's YouTube channel will broadcast the budget speech live. Live blogs on Business Today, India Today, and Aaj Tak will provide real-time updates. The speech will also be available on Doordarshan (DD) News, along with the YouTube channel and website of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
This Interim Budget will mark Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth straight budget, a record matching that of Dr. Manmohan Singh. As India's first full-time female finance minister, Sitharaman has presented five full budgets since taking office in July 2019, surpassing predecessors Arun Jaitley and Yashwant Sinha.
Despite being a vote-on-account budget, expectations run high. The common man is hopeful for announcements such as a decrease in taxes, an increase in income-tax rebate thresholds, capital gain tax system revisions, more benefits under the new tax regime, and the removal of GST from insurance policies.
The recruitment industry is keen on budgetary allocations for workforce development and skill enhancement. Additionally, it hopes for regulatory frameworks addressing the gig economy and contingent workforce, fostering collaboration between recruitment platforms and technology firms.
Industry leaders anticipate targeted incentives for specific sectors to boost investment, job creation, and industrial expansion. Allocations for skill development programs, incentives for job creation in the informal sector, and the promotion of stable working conditions are also on the industry's wishlist.
Women entrepreneurs are looking forward to increased budgetary allocations to enhance their access to capital, particularly through equity-based funding. The demand is for the government to allocate more capital to diversity-focused funds, recognizing the crucial role women entrepreneurs play in fostering a more equitable business landscape in India.
As the nation awaits the Interim Budget 2024, the expectations span a wide spectrum from common taxpayers to various industries. The live streaming options provide an opportunity for everyone to stay informed about the financial roadmap set by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.