Kerala Reports Fifth Case of Monkeypox

A 30 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE last month, has tested positive for Monkeypox, making him the fifth case of the virus from the southern state.



Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said the man had arrived at the Calicut Airport on July 27 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Malappuram district, a PTI report said.



The health minister said that his health condition is stable.

Also Read: Assam reports 508 New Covid-19 cases; 38 from Kamrup (M)



Those who were in close contact with him, including his parents, are being closely monitored.



It is the fifth case of Monkeypox reported in the state, she said.



The first patient was discharged and the condition of others was stable, the minister added.

Moreover, the state also reported the first death case of on Saturday last.

This has become India’s first monkeypox death and the fourth one outside Africa. As per reports, the youth had landed in Kerala on July 22 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The first three cases were reported in Kerala with travel history, however, fourth case was detected in Delhi with no travel history.

The centre has formed a task force in the wake of monkeypox cases in India to monitor and provide guidance to the government on the expansion of diagnostic facilities and to explore vaccination for the infection in the country.

The decision was taken during a meeting which was attended by Cabinet secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Additional Secretary (PMO) and other senior officials on July 30.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), Monkeypox is a virus that can be transmitted to humans through animals with symptoms that are similar to those witnessed in the past in smallpox patients, although it is less severe. On July 23, WHO declared Monkeypox as global emergency under ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’ (PHEIC), which is one step below pandemic.