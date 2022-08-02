7 From Punjab Die After Drowning In Gobind Sagar Lake

As many as seven youths from Banur in SAS Nagar district of Punjab died after drowning in the Gobind Sagar lake over the Satluj river in Androuli village of Bangana subdivision on Monday.
Additional superintendent of police Parveen Dhiman said that the deceased have been identified as Pawan Kumar (35), Raman Kumar (19), Labh Singh (17), Lakhbir Singh (16), Arun Kumar (14) Vishal Kumar (18) and Shiva Kumar (16).
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his grief over the incident and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.
He wrote in a tweet, “On the way to Baba Balak Nath, we got the sad news of the drowning of 7 youths from Banur from Punjab who stopped to bathe in the Gobind Sagar Lake... I express my heartfelt sympathy to the families... Prayers to God... May the departed souls rest in peace. Condolences to the families. Giving strength to believe...”
Moreover, the speaker of Punjab assembly, Kultar Singh Sandhawan consoled the families. He tweeted, “The death of 7 youths from Punjab in the Gobind Sagar Lake of Una district of Himachal has deeply shocked the mind. I share the grief with the families of the deceased youths and hope that such unfortunate incidents will not happen in the future don't happen.”
In addition, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur also took to Twitter to express his grief over the unfortunate incident. He wrote, “The news that seven people died due to drowning in Gobind Sagar lake in Andoroli of Una district is extremely sad. May God place the departed souls at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members. Peace!”, he wrote on Twitter.
Furthermore, Punjab Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar expressed deep grief over the drowning of the seven youths. He offered his condolences and prayed for the departed souls.