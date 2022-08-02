7 From Punjab Die After Drowning In Gobind Sagar Lake

As many as seven youths from Banur in SAS Nagar district of Punjab died after drowning in the Gobind Sagar lake over the Satluj river in Androuli village of Bangana subdivision on Monday.

Additional superintendent of police Parveen Dhiman said that the deceased have been identified as Pawan Kumar (35), Raman Kumar (19), Labh Singh (17), Lakhbir Singh (16), Arun Kumar (14) Vishal Kumar (18) and Shiva Kumar (16).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his grief over the incident and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He wrote in a tweet, “On the way to Baba Balak Nath, we got the sad news of the drowning of 7 youths from Banur from Punjab who stopped to bathe in the Gobind Sagar Lake... I express my heartfelt sympathy to the families... Prayers to God... May the departed souls rest in peace. Condolences to the families. Giving strength to believe...”