Production Of Cervical Cancer Vaccine Will Begin In 2023: Adar Poonawalla

The production of India's first indigenously developed quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus (HPV) "CERVAVAC" vaccine, for the prevention of cervical cancer, by the Serum Institute of India will start in the first quarter of 2023 which got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic, said SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday.

It's indigenously developed vaccine, "CERVAVAC" was announced for the prevention of cervical cancer.

"The capacity got delayed by one year because we are using a new building to this. We use the original HPV vaccine building for Covovax. So, we have to, at that time, had no choice during the pandemic and you know, there are many vaccines like dengue and so many other developments that were deferred by two years for this," Poonawalla said.

On the export of HPV vaccines to other countries he said, "We have already submitted the files and once that is done, we can then export in 2024 to UNICEF, Gavi and the African countries also because there was a shortage of HPV vaccine for the last few years."

He further said the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has already given a license to the vaccine.

"We will scale up beyond that to reach about 150 million doses or so because eventually I think the Indian immunisation programme will also take a substantial amount and that will also take time to scale up. So, we are matching our scale-up with the demand to satisfy India and its requirements. We are just one year later than what I would have wanted to be in terms of our capacity. We are already licensed by the DCGI," he said.

On the production of HPV vaccine in 2023, the SII CEO further said that about one or 2 million doses per month will be supplied to the government.