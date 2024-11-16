A Reality Check On Press Freedom In India On National Press Day

As India celebrates National Press Day today, it is essential to pause and reflect on the state of press freedom in the country. A free, fair, and independent press is the cornerstone of any democracy, serving as a watchdog, a voice for the marginalized, and an essential tool for holding those in power accountable. However, for India—a nation that prides itself on its democratic ideals—press freedom is facing mounting challenges. The very freedoms that should empower journalists to serve the public interest are increasingly being curtailed by legal, political, and social pressures.

The Press Freedom Index: A Troubling Trend

India’s position on the World Press Freedom Index paints a grim picture of the state of journalism. As of 2024, India ranks 159th out of 180 countries, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF). This is not just a numerical ranking; it’s a stark indicator of the systemic challenges that journalists face. Over the past decade, India's rank has steadily declined from 140th in 2014, a trajectory that signals growing threats to free expression and journalistic integrity. India now finds itself in the same league as countries like Russia, Myanmar, and Turkey—nations infamous for their suppression of independent media.

The Price of Press Freedom: Journalists Under Siege

While press freedom in India is under attack on multiple fronts, perhaps the most alarming is the growing number of journalists who are losing their lives for simply doing their jobs. According to data from the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), India consistently ranks among the deadliest countries for journalists. In 2023 alone, at least seven journalists were killed while performing their duties. These deaths highlight the extreme dangers that journalists face while investigating corruption, crime, and political unrest.

One of the most tragic examples is the case of Shujaat Bukhari, the veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir, who was shot dead in June 2018. Bukhari’s killing was not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing trend. In recent years, many journalists reporting on sensitive issues such as corruption, communal violence, or government accountability have faced harassment, violence, and, in the most extreme cases, death.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reports that at least 58 journalists were killed in India between 2000 and 2020. A significant proportion of these killings remain unsolved, with perpetrators rarely held accountable. This culture of impunity is deeply troubling for a nation that claims to uphold democratic values.

The Shadow of Censorship: Media Under Siege

The dangers faced by journalists do not end with physical threats. In India, censorship is often exercised through indirect means. The government, for instance, frequently uses legal instruments like sedition laws and defamation suits to silence critical voices. The controversial Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has also been misused to target journalists, often under the guise of national security.

Take, for example, the case of Siddique Kappan, a Kerala-based journalist who was arrested in October 2020 while on his way to report on the gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh. Kappan was charged under UAPA for allegedly attempting to create unrest, even though he was merely attempting to do his job as a reporter. His prolonged detention without trial sends a chilling message to journalists across the country: question the powers that be, and face the consequences.

Even more insidious is the growing self-censorship within media organizations, where editors and journalists avoid reporting on sensitive or controversial issues due to fear of retaliation. The result is an increasingly docile media landscape, where the truth is often obscured by political and corporate interests.

The Changing Nature of Media Ownership

In addition to censorship, the consolidation of media ownership has significantly weakened press freedom in India. A handful of powerful corporate houses and individuals now control a large portion of the media, from television networks to digital platforms. This concentration of ownership limits diversity in the media, with news organizations increasingly aligning themselves with specific political ideologies.

This corporate control over the media means that independent, unbiased reporting is becoming rarer. Media houses, driven by their financial interests, often steer clear of hard-hitting journalism that may anger their political or business benefactors. The result is a media environment where sensationalism often trumps facts, and investigative journalism is a dying breed.

The Role of Social Media and Online Journalism

In the digital age, social media and online journalism have emerged as powerful platforms for free expression. However, these platforms also come with their own set of challenges. With the rise of social media, the Indian government has stepped up its attempts to control online discourse through data localization laws and internet shutdowns. In 2023, India accounted for more than 80 per cent of global internet shutdowns, according to Access Now, a digital rights group. These shutdowns disproportionately impact journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens who rely on the internet to access and share information.

The digital crackdown is particularly concerning because it is more difficult for journalists to track and report on. It’s one thing to censor a print edition of a newspaper or broadcast news, but it’s another to restrict the flow of information on digital platforms. The situation is further exacerbated by the government’s increasing pressure on social media platforms to remove content that it deems "harmful" or "divisive," often without transparency or due process.

What Needs to Be Done?

Despite these challenges, there is hope. Media organizations, civil society groups, and international bodies continue to push back against the assault on press freedom. India’s judiciary, which has often been a defender of free expression, has played a crucial role in striking down arbitrary government actions that violate the rights of journalists.

However, the time for complacency is over. Press freedom in India needs protection, and it needs it now. There is an urgent need for comprehensive media reforms to ensure that journalists are free from political and corporate pressures. Stronger safeguards must be put in place to protect journalists from violence and harassment. Furthermore, the accountability mechanisms for unsolved journalist killings must be strengthened.

Conclusion: A Call to Action

On this National Press Day, it’s time for all of us—government, media organizations, civil society, and citizens—to reflect on the state of press freedom in India and take collective action to ensure its protection. A free press is not just a luxury; it is a necessity for the survival of democracy. As journalists continue to be silenced, attacked, and killed for doing their jobs, it’s time for India to stand up for its journalists and make the country a safer place for truth-tellers. The future of press freedom in India depends on it.

