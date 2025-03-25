Assam Budget Session 2025: Display of Political Drama Amid Legislative Progress

The Assam Assembly Budget Session of 2025, which commenced on February 17 and concluded on Tuesday (March 25), has been marked by unprecedented and never-before-seen incidents. From chaotic scenes of confrontations between opposition MLAs and the Deputy Speaker to disruptive protests outside the house, the session has defied expectations. These dramatic moments, coupled with a series of significant legislative proposals, have made this session one of the most eventful and tumultuous in recent memory.

The chaotic moments, particularly the confrontations between MLAs and the Deputy Speaker, have exposed the growing tension between the ruling and opposition camps.

The presence of political dramas and frequent disruptions has underscored a larger issue: the erosion of civility and decorum in the Assam Assembly, which at times overshadowed the session’s legislative agenda.

Rupjyoti Kurmi’s Fiery Outburst

On March 21, 2025, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi charged at Opposition MLA Sherman Ali inside the assembly premises. Trouble broke out when Ali had intervened during a verbal duel between Kurmi and independent MLA Akhil Gogoi. Agitated Kurmi lashed out, “I will break your mic! When I am speaking, let me finish. Do not interrupt me! Even I did not interfere when you were speaking." His comments sparked strong reactions from opposition members, who immediately protested and asked the speaker to suspend him for the use of unparliamentary language, further undermining the dignity of the Assembly. The incident had led to pandemonium followed by a walkout by the Opposition members and multiple adjournments of the House.

Following the incident, Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia directed party Kurmi to issue a public apology for lunging at an Opposition party legislator in the Assembly. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended an apology on behalf of his party colleague and urged him to remain composed in the future, emphasizing that the incident should not have escalated to such an extent. However, he did not refrain from criticizing Akhil Gogoi, accusing him of frequently disrupting proceedings while other legislators were speaking.

The incident sparked criticism, as Deputy Speaker Numal Momin’s response was perceived as 'biased' by the Opposition. Momin was only heard urging Kurmi to calm down and take his seat. Despite repeated appeals from the Opposition for Kurmi’s suspension from, no action was taken against him for violating the decorum of the esteemed House.

A key takeaway from this incident is the perceived lack of strict disciplinary action. Moreover, CM Sarma’s remarks, while addressing the disruption caused by Akhil Gogoi, subtly shifted the focus away from Kurmi’s conduct, making it evident that political alignments played a role in shaping the narrative. If such disruptions continue unchecked, they risk eroding public confidence in the legislative process.

Deputy Speaker Accuses of Assault by Congress MLA

The Assam Assembly on March 24th witnessed dramatic and chaotic scenes as Deputy Speaker Numal Momin accused Congress MLA Nurul Huda of physically assaulting him outside his chamber. The altercation sparked a heated exchange between ruling and opposition members, further escalating political tensions in the state.

Momin lodged an FIR at Dispur Police Station, alleging that Huda had forcefully grabbed his hand, causing injury. Accompanied by several ruling party MLAs, Momin demanded strict action against the Congress legislator.

However, the Congress countered that a House Committee, rather than the police, should investigate the matter, as the incident reportedly occurred within the Assembly premises.

On the other hand, the Congress Legislative Party formally demanded the unedited public release of CCTV footage from inside the Assam Legislative Assembly, following the controversy surrounding BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi’s actions on March 21, 2025.

Both incidents - Rupjyoti Kurmi’s outburst and Numal Momin’s accusation of assault - reflect a broader issue of deteriorating decorum and rising tensions within the Assam Assembly. In Kurmi's case, the lack of strict disciplinary action from the Assembly leadership, despite a direct call for his suspension, highlights the failure to address misconduct decisively. The incident spiraled into chaos, with Opposition members walking out and multiple adjournments. The Chief Minister’s apology, while attempting to defuse the situation, inadvertently shifted the focus to Akhil Gogoi's interruptions, deflecting attention from Kurmi’s breach of conduct.

Similarly, Momin’s accusation of assault against Congress MLA Nurul Huda also saw tensions rise, with the Opposition calling for a House Committee inquiry over a police investigation. The demand for the release of CCTV footage from inside the Assembly further complicated matters, with security concerns cited as a reason for withholding the footage. The perceived bias in the handling of the case, with Deputy Speaker Momin seemingly downplaying the seriousness of the incident, mirrors the inconsistency seen in Kurmi’s case.

Key Bills and Amendments: What Was Introduced and Passed?

Apart from the fiasco, on the good side, the assembly saw the introduction and passage of several important bills aimed at advancing the state’s economic, social, and administrative goals. Some key legislative measures that dominated the session are:

• The Assam Assembly passed the Rs 2.63 lakh crore state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal with the approval of the Assam Appropriation Bill, 2025

• The Assam Assembly passed an amendment to the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, allowing authorised persons to transport cattle.

• The Assam Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, introduced by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, seeks to establish control over private coaching centres to ensure better academic support for students preparing for competitive examinations.

• The Assam Assembly passed a Bill seeking to restrict private universities from being involved in activities relating to religious conversion of students, faculty and other staff.

• The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was introduced in the State Assembly to amend the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences Act, 2007.

• The Assam assembly on Thursday passed the legislation for provincialisation of services of employees of municipal boards in the state.

In conclusion, while the 2025 Budget Session of the Assam Assembly made strides in certain areas, it also highlighted the challenges the state faces in terms of political stability and governance. As the session concludes, it remains to be seen how these tensions will play out in the coming months, especially in the lead-up to the next assembly elections.