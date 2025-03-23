Five Batters, Five Bowlers… and Now, One Captain: Riyan Parag!

For years, Riyan Parag has been the subject of relentless scrutiny, trolled by fans, questioned by analysts, and doubted by former cricketers. His place in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing XI was often ridiculed with the phrase—"Five batters, five bowlers, and one Riyan Parag." But today, the same Riyan Parag is set to lead Rajasthan Royals in their opening match of IPL 2025 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In a turn of events, no one saw coming, the all-rounder from Assam will captain the Royals for the first three matches of the season, proving that cricket, like life, is full of surprises.

A Twist in the Royals' Tale

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson confirmed on March 20 that he will step down from leadership duties for the first three games due to an injury setback. However, the Royals won’t be left without a leader. In a bold move, the franchise has entrusted 23-year-old Parag with the captaincy.

"I am not completely fit for the next three games. There are a lot of leaders in this group, and I trust Riyan to lead the way," Samson stated. While Samson will play purely as a batter, Parag now finds himself at the helm, ready to silence his critics once and for all.

A Blistering Statement with the Bat

Stepping into the captaincy role isn’t just about wearing the armband—it’s about proving a point. And Riyan Parag is doing just that. Ahead of IPL 2025, Parag sent a clear message to his doubters by smashing an unbeaten 144 off just 64 balls in a Rajasthan Royals practice match. His knock, packed with 10 sixes and 16 boundaries, was just shy of breaking KL Rahul’s long-standing record.

With this performance, Parag has made one thing clear—he’s not here to just fill a slot; he’s here to dominate.

From ‘Overrated’ to ‘Unstoppable’—The Journey of Riyan Parag

Parag’s IPL career has been a roller-coaster. Since his debut in 2019, he has endured multiple lean seasons, often struggling to live up to expectations. The franchise, however, showed unwavering faith, retaining him despite the criticism. In return, Parag finally found his rhythm in the 2023-24 domestic season.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he hammered 510 runs at a staggering strike rate of 182.79, registering seven consecutive half-centuries. He carried his form into the Deodhar Trophy and Ranji Trophy, where he recorded the second-fastest century in Ranji history.

Now, the player who was once trolled for his selection is the youngest-ever captain in IPL history.

The Road from Guwahati to the IPL Spotlight

Born on November 10, 2001, in Guwahati, Assam, Riyan Parag’s cricketing journey started early. Son of former Assam cricketer Parag Das and national record-holding swimmer Mithu Baruah, cricket was in his blood. He first grabbed national attention when he was part of India’s 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning squad. His talent and fearless attitude caught the eye of Rajasthan Royals, who bought him for INR 20 lakh in 2019.

At just 17, Parag became the youngest player to score an IPL half-century. Despite flashes of brilliance, inconsistency marred his performances, and he became a frequent target of social media trolls. However, Rajasthan Royals never gave up on him, and neither did he. Ahead of IPL 2022, RR secured him for INR 3.8 crore at the mega auction—a move that was met with skepticism at the time but is now starting to make sense.

A Make-or-Break Season?

Riyan Parag has lived through the extremes of Indian cricket fandom. One day he’s hailed as the next big thing; the next, he’s torn apart on social media. But if IPL 2024 was his breakthrough season, IPL 2025 could be his coronation.

With the added responsibility of leadership, Parag has a golden opportunity to cement his place—not just in the Rajasthan Royals' legacy but in Indian cricket. Leading a franchise in the high-pressure environment of the IPL is no easy task, especially for a young player still finding his footing. Yet, if his recent form is any indication, Parag has the temperament and talent to thrive.

Silence the Critics, Lead the Way

Cricket is a game of redemption, and Riyan Parag's story is shaping up to be one of the most inspiring comebacks in IPL history. His journey from being doubted to donning the captain’s armband is a testament to perseverance and self-belief.

As he walks out to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, the trolls will be watching, the skeptics will be waiting, but the believers? They’re ready to witness the rise of a new leader.

The stage is set. The spotlight is on. And Riyan Parag? He’s ready to lead.