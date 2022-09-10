Imperial Crown, Operation Unicorn and Europe Amidst Crisis

Britain began its imperial colonization in the 16th century by spreading its rule and power beyond the borders. There are only 22 countries which were never invaded by the Britain. This imperialism alone changed the whole socio-political and economical scenario around the world many moons ago. It molded and shaped the contemporary lifestyle of the whole world. For which one might hate the imperialism but one can’t neglect what it brought with it.

The 16th century which is often coined as the ‘age of discovery’ was the age of British Empire to set their sail to explore new lands which later turned into colonization.

It was said that the sun never sets on the British Empire as the empire was extended into every corner of the world. This imperialism brought fortune for Britain. People were enslaved, killed in wars and rebellions. All the resources were stolen and shipped to Britain.

Atrocities of the British Empire started with the colonization of Ireland, transatlantic slavery tradition, famine in India, Opium wars and the rising of Mau Mau revolt are only the beginning of this exploitation to talk about. The Empire ruled over 458 million people by 1922. The only question is where does it start and where does it end?

Queen Elizabeth II was not any exception to these atrocities. She saw and overlooked all the wrong doing of the Empire. The Queen never apologized for the horrendous cruelties and economic deprivation caused to the Black and Brown skinned people around the world. Balfour declaration, the subsequent coercive repression of the Palestine and the grueling forays into Yemen, Rhodesia, Kenya and Cyprus are only few of the examples of the monarchy. The Queen lived luxuriously with the wealth from slavery and colonialism. The Queen approved of many of the residential schools that indoctrinated, abused and murdered the young in Canada.

The Queen passed away on September 8 after reigning for more than 70 years. Immediately ‘Operation Unicorn’ spread like forest fire among the whole country. Operation Unicorn is a preparation process of the Queen’s funeral if she passed away in Scotland instead of England. However, the message with cipher ‘London Bridge is down’ was conveyed for the civilians.