India’s Got Latent: When ‘Edgy’ Turns into a Comedy Catastrophe

What was once billed as a bold, edgy comedy show with a promise to redefine entertainment has spiralled into a cesspool of controversy, distasteful humour, and outright disrespect. Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent may have initially promised a platform for raw talent, but it has instead become a breeding ground for some of the most appalling, cringe-worthy incidents. From vulgar remarks to trivializing serious issues like mental health, this show has consistently crossed lines that should never be crossed.

Let’s dive into the five most catastrophic scandals that have tarnished the show’s image, and it’s safe to say, no amount of apology or damage control will ever make things right.

Controversy #1: BeerBiceps' Sickening Comments

If there were any doubts about the moral bankruptcy of India’s Got Latent, they were completely obliterated during Ranveer Allahbadia's (aka BeerBiceps) appearance. The YouTube star, notorious for his ‘edgy’ persona, completely crossed the line when he asked a contestant a vulgar, borderline abusive question about parental intercourse. And what did the panel of judges—Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Makhija—do? They didn’t bat an eyelash. Instead of calling out the disgusting remark, they tacitly endorsed it, fostering an environment where this kind of filth is celebrated.

The fallout was swift and deserved: Allahbadia was booked for promoting obscenity, and the panel faced a barrage of criticism for their complicity. Allahbadia’s apology on X (formerly Twitter) was as hollow as his credibility, claiming, “Comedy is not my forte.”

Controversy #2: Mocking Mental Health

If you thought it couldn’t get worse, India’s Got Latent proved you wrong in the most nauseating way. When a female contestant cracked a joke about Deepika Padukone’s battle with depression, it wasn’t just distasteful—it was outright vile. The joke, “Deepika recently became a mother, right? Great, now she knows what real depression looks like,” was an insult to anyone who has struggled with mental health issues.

And who was there to call it out? No one. The panel, with Raina at the helm, sat there in silence, failing to condemn the trivialization of such a serious issue. When the backlash hit, Raina’s response was as callous as you’d expect from someone who clearly doesn’t understand the gravity of mental health struggles. What’s even worse? Raina, the show’s host, couldn’t care less about the outrage. Instead of offering any semblance of an apology or understanding, he chose to make a mockery of it, calling for ‘outrage’ on his YouTube comments section for more ad revenue. The arrogance was breathtaking.

Controversy #3 & #4: Inappropriate Performances and Derogatory Remarks

As if mocking mental health wasn’t enough, the show’s content soon took a further nosedive into the depths of depravity. One segment involved a contestant, Priyanka Halder, whose dress was ripped by her friend Mohammad Adil to convert it into a cut-out. The public reaction? Outrage. The sheer objectification of women for the sake of ‘entertainment’ was appalling. And the panel, once again, failed to bat an eyelash. This wasn’t ‘edgy’ comedy—it was exploitative, crass, and borderline assault.

Then, there was the case of Jessy Nabam, a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh, who made a joke so vile, it should have had her escorted off the set immediately. Nabam casually joked that people from Arunachal eat dog meat and sometimes even consume their pets. This disgusting, racist comment led to legal action and calls for an outright ban of the show. But did the producers take responsibility? Of course not. They let it slide, proving once again that shock value trumps common decency on this abysmal platform.

Controversy #5: Urfi Javed's Walkout

But the show’s spiral into the abyss wasn’t over yet. Enter Urfi Javed, the social media sensation known for her unapologetic fashion. During an episode, some contestants took it upon themselves to make personal, offensive remarks about her, crossing every line of decency and respect. Javed, visibly disgusted, walked out of the show in protest, and rightly so.

In an Instagram post, Javed called out the culture of abuse and slut-shaming, stating, “I think I missed the memo, nowadays people think it's cool to abuse someone or just slut-shame someone for some views. I'm sorry but I'm not ok with anyone abusing me.” Her walkout wasn’t just a protest; it was a statement against the toxic, unacceptable environment that India’s Got Latent has fostered. It was a glaring sign that the show had not only lost its moral compass but was actively promoting a culture of harassment and abuse.

A Show That’s Lost Its Way

So, here we are India’s Got Latent, once positioned as the bold, edgy show to revolutionize Indian comedy, has become nothing short of a disaster. It’s a show that has continuously pushed boundaries, yes, but in all the wrong ways. From vulgarity to trivializing serious issues, from objectification to racism, it’s become a showcase for everything that’s wrong with unfiltered humour.

The question now isn’t whether the show can bounce back—it’s whether it should. With its reputation in tatters and a growing list of scandals that are only getting more outrageous, the show’s creators need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. India’s Got Latent is a prime example of what happens when a show sacrifices decency for shock value, when it loses sight of its responsibility to its viewers, and when it allows humor to cross into harm.

This isn’t edgy comedy; it’s a disgrace. It’s time to call out India’s Got Latent for what it truly is—an unfunny, offensive, and irresponsible attempt at comedy that deserves nothing less than to be pulled from the airwaves for good.