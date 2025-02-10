Assam CM Announces FIR Against Social Media Influencers for Promoting Obscenity

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that the Guwahati Police has registered an FIR against several prominent YouTubers and social media influencers for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions in a show titled India's Got Latent.

The individuals named in the FIR include:

Ashish Chanchlani Jaspreet Singh Apoorva Makhija Ranveer Allahbadia Samay Raina, among others.

The Guwahati Crime Branch has initiated an investigation under Cyber Police Station Case No. 03/2025. The case includes charges under Sections 79, 95, 294, and 296 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS) 2023, in conjunction with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Additionally, the charges involve violations under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The investigation into the matter is currently underway, and the city police are looking into the content and impact of the show in question.

