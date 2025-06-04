A Tale of 18 Years: RCB, the IPL Trophy, and a Boy Who Believed

Eighteen summers ago, a boy sat cross-legged on the floor of his living room. His fists clenched tighter with every over. His heart raced, not because he understood strategy, strike rates, or net run rates, but because something inside him knew—his team was close to something special.

Then, six runs.

That’s all it was.

Six tiny runs that separated his beloved Royal Challengers Bengaluru from their first IPL title. And in those six runs, the boy discovered heartbreak. Not the kind written in poetry or sung in songs—but the kind only sport can teach: sudden, silent, and deeply personal.

That boy was me.

The Weight of Almosts

In 2011, I was older—old enough to understand cricket better, but still naive enough to believe that brilliance always wins. We had Gayle, Kohli, de Villiers. The league stage was a rampage. The final? A gentle reminder that destiny doesn’t care for dominance.

In 2016, I wasn’t just a fan anymore—I was an adult, screaming from rooftops, living and breathing every run Kohli scored on his way to 973. He wasn’t playing cricket that season; he was conducting a symphony. And yet, as we stood at the edge of euphoria, Hyderabad pulled the rug. Eight runs short. Again.

Every final left something behind—a bruise, a lesson, a scar. But none ever gave closure.

2025 — The Year of Unlikely Heroes

This season, it felt different. Not louder. Not flashier. Just… quieter. Calmer. Like the team had finally made peace with its ghosts.

No Gayle to tower sixes. No AB to reverse sweep the impossible. No Vettori, no Kallis, no Kumble. Just a team of intent, heart, and belief. At the helm? Rajat Patidar, a man who once entered the side as a replacement. Tonight, he stood as champion.

He led not with noise, but with purpose. No theatrics. No prophecies. Just cricket, played with spine and soul.

And when the final ball was bowled, and the field erupted, I didn’t jump. I didn’t scream.

I just sat still.

I had waited too long for this moment to greet it with chaos.

Virat Kohli: The Constant in a Changing Sky

There’s a photo from 2008. A teenager in red, hair spiked, eyes fierce—Virat Kohli, fresh out of the U-19 World Cup, holding the RCB jersey like it already meant something.

In 2025, that same man stood at the edge of the boundary line, arms raised, eyes brimming—not for his own glory, but because this meant more than all the runs, records, and rivalries.

He didn’t just play for RCB. He became RCB.

From a rookie to a statesman, from a boy to the heartbeat of a billion hearts—Kohli stayed. Through heartbreaks, collapses, trolling, memes, and missed chances—he stayed. And in that staying, he carried us all.

When the cup was finally lifted, it felt like he wasn’t celebrating a win.

He was setting down a burden.

This Was Never Just About Cricket

This title isn’t just for RCB. It’s for everyone who found a piece of themselves in this team. It’s for the kids who wore red when the world wore yellow and blue. For the teenagers who defended every loss like it was a personal attack. For the adults who, year after year, told themselves, “Maybe next time.”

This time—it was next time.

This title is for the schoolboy who cried in 2009.

For the college student who sat in stunned silence in 2016.

For the office-goer who took one last glance at the score before a meeting, hoping, praying.

This is our story.

18 Years, One Moment

Eighteen years is a long time to wait.

It’s long enough to graduate. To fall in love. To fail. To start over. To lose people. To find yourself. And through it all, RCB remained a symbol of unwavering belief—a team that taught us that sometimes, the journey matters more than the trophy.

But oh, how beautiful it is when the journey does end in a trophy.

Tonight, Bengaluru is red.

Not for a protest.

Not for a campaign.

But for celebration. For salvation. For a promise kept after 18 long years.

As I write this, I realize— I didn’t just grow up watching RCB.

I grew up because of RCB.

And if sport is a mirror to life, then this story is a reminder:

No matter how long it takes, if you stay loyal, If you believe beyond reason, If you keep showing up—

Someday, the cup becomes namdu.