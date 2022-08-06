The Bitter Battle For The Vice-Presidential Post

The future of Indian politics resides with every other election and post that forms a democratic government or distributes the power to operate and take decisions in the time of need.

After electing the NDA-nominated Droupadi Murmu as the President of India, the party has nominated Jagdeep Dhankhar, the governor of West Bengal for the post of Vice President. The opposition has nominated Margaret Alva, the former governor of Rajasthan as their candidate for the post.

It is only a matter of a few hours for India to see the face of the newly elected Vice-President as the voting will end at 5 pm. Whether the rising moon will shine on NDA’s candidate cum West Bengal’s governor Jagdeep Dhankhar or opposition’s nominated Margaret Alva?

While both the candidates run a bitter battle for the post, the stake of votes are in Jagdeep Dhankhar’s favor and the fear that eating the opposition out alive is the doubt of witnessing cross voting by their own members, which they already witnessed in the election for the Presidential post. This great havoc was later controlled in the name of sheer confusion during the voting process but was already on air with a different opinion of in-house horse trading of votes.

Let us also take a look at the powers given to the post of Vice President to understand how it will change the course of Indian Politics in the future. While it might look like just another official post of the government, the Vice-President holds the power to break a tie voting in the senate and is the first successor in the line of the Presidential post. The Vice-President is also a member of the Parliament of our country and the ex incumbent chairman of the Council of States. Along with that the Vice-President remains the Chancellor of all the Central Universities of India. The Vice-President is also the first advisor of the President of India.

However, it raises one crucial question of India walking towards the path of China’s “One Nation, One Party” model. The current BJP government has the control of 12 states among 36 and majority of the seats in legislative councils of most of the states.