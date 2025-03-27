The Show Must Go On : World Theatre Day

The greatest playwright ever, William Shakespear once wrote that, All the world’s a stage. Ironically, the world has turned out to be a stage in the past few decades.

On World Theatre Day, the celebration of storytelling often draws parallels to the political stage. In the realm of governance, narratives are crafted, personas are constructed, and performances are delivered with remarkable finesse. However, unlike the transient nature of theatre, the political stage has enduring consequences.

The ruling party takes the center stage, delivering ambitious declarations with the gravitas of a practiced orator. Infrastructure developments, poverty alleviation, and employment generation are woven into compelling speeches. Yet, as subsequent acts unfold, these commitments dissipate, leaving the audience to question the sincerity behind the rhetoric.

The Opposition, positioned as the perpetual antagonist, thrives on criticism. Every policy initiative becomes a spectacle of condemnation. While dissent is a vital element of democracy, the absence of constructive dialogue often reduces their role to one of mere disruption rather than meaningful contribution.

Media outlets, serving as both narrators and amplifiers, selectively curate the narrative. Some channels dramatize governance, transforming policy discussions into confrontational debates. Others indulge in sensationalism, sidelining factual discourse. In this relentless pursuit of viewership, impartiality often becomes the first casualty.

Behind the scenes, the Spin Doctors operate as the silent playwrights. Their expertise lies in reshaping public perception through calculated messaging. Heroes are swiftly recast as villains, controversies are reframed, and narratives are redirected to maintain the illusion of control.

Yet, the most significant role remains with the public — the audience. Far from passive spectators, citizens possess the power to question, critique, and demand accountability. Political theatre thrives when the audience disengages, accepting the performance without challenging its substance.

On this World Theatre Day, it is worth reflecting on the distinction between performance and progress. While theatricality may entertain, it is the genuine pursuit of governance, transparency, and integrity that deserves the standing ovation. As the curtains rise on the next political act, let the audience remember its essential role — not just to watch, but to participate, question, and shape the narrative.