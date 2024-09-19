ADRE Grade 3 & Grade 4 Cut Off 2024, 2023

The Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) for Grade 3 and Grade 4 positions is one of the most competitive exams in the state. Every year, thousands of aspirants await the cutoff marks to determine their chances of securing a position. The ADRE Grade 3 & Grade 4 Cut Off for 2024 is expected to see a marginal increase compared to 2023 due to growing competition and exam difficulty. This blog provides an overview of both the expected cutoffs for 2024 and the actual cutoffs for 2023 across various categories.
The official cutoff for ADRE Grade 3 & Grade 4 in 2024 has not been released yet. However, based on the 2023 data, the cutoff for 2024 is expected to be similar, with possible slight increases due to factors like competition and overall exam difficulty. The exact cutoff will be made available when the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) results for 2024 are officially declared.
ADRE Cut-off List: Grade 3 | Garde 4
When will the official ADRE Grade 3 & Grade 4 Cut Off 2024 be released?
The official cutoff for ADRE Grade 3 & Grade 4 2024 will be released after the exam results are declared by the recruitment board.
What factors influence the ADRE cutoff marks?
Factors such as the number of candidates, exam difficulty, and overall performance influence the cutoff marks.
Is there any relaxation in cutoff for reserved categories?
Yes, candidates from SC, ST, OBC/MOBC, PH, and Ex-Serviceman categories generally have lower cutoffs due to relaxation policies.
Where can I check the official cutoffs?
The official cutoff lists will be published on the ADRE's official website.