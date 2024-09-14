APSC Stenographer 2024: Online Application, Eligibility, and Salary Information

APSC Stenographer 2024: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications for 36 Stenographer Grade-II positions in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under the General Administration Department (GAD). This recruitment offers a chance to secure a government job in Assam. For details on eligibility, application process, and important dates, read on.

APSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024 Details

Stenographer Grade-II (English)

No. of Posts: 26

Reservation:

General: 12

OBC/MOBC: 7

SC: 2

STP: 3

STH: 2

PwBD: 1 (for blindness and low vision)

Salary: Pay Scale- Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 97,000, Grade Pay- Rs. 9,400 (PB-3)

Stenographer Grade-II (Language)

No. of Posts: 10

Reservation:

General: 5

OBC/MOBC: 1

SC: 1

STP: 1

STH: Nil

PwBD: Not applicable

Salary: Pay Scale Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 97,000, Grade Pay Rs. 9,400 (PB-3)

Important Dates for APSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024

Starting Date for Online Application : 13/09/2024

Closing Date for Online Application : 03/10/2024

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee: 05/10/2024

Eligibility Criteria for APSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024

Citizenship: Applicants must be Indian citizens.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 21 and 38 years old as of 01/01/2024.

Age Relaxation

SC/STP/STH: 5 years (up to 43 years)

OBC/MOBC: 3 years (up to 41 years)

PwBD: 10 years

Ex-servicemen: Maximum age 50 years for Unreserved, 53 years for OBC/MOBC, and 55 years for SC/ST

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed a degree or equivalent examination from a recognized university with proficiency in stenography.

Place of Examination: The Stenography Proficiency Test and Objective Type Written Test will be held at Guwahati.

Application Fee

General: Rs. 297.20

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: Rs. 197.20

BPL/PwBD: Rs. 47.20

Documents Required for APSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024

Age Proof : Class X/XII Admit Card or Certificate showing Date of Birth.

Educational Qualification Proof : Degree certificate and mark sheets.

Stenography Proficiency Certificate : Must show proficiency in stenography.

Caste Certificate : If applicable.

PwBD Certificate : If applicable.

Ex-servicemen Certificate: If applicable.

How to Apply for APSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024?

Apply online at APSC's recruitment website ; no other modes are accepted. Complete the registration using a valid email. Log in and fill in the application form with personal, educational, and work details. Upload required documents (max size 200 KB). Submit the form and pay the fee online. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Mode of Selection for APSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024

The selection of candidates for the post will consist of two parts:

1. Stenographer Proficiency Test: Applicants will be required to transcribe dictation at 100 words per minute for English and 90 words per minute for Language (Assamese, Bengali, or Hindi).

2. Objective Type Written Test: The test will be 2 hours long, with 100 marks divided as follows:

English: 50 marks

Computer Knowledge: 20 marks

General Knowledge (including 10 marks on Assam History): 30 marks

The final selection will be based on the aggregate marks from both the proficiency test and the written test.

Important Web-Links for APSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024

Helpline for APSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024

Payment Related Issues

GRAS Helpline: 1800-212-11-88-66 (10 AM to 6 PM, working days)

GRAS Helpdesk

Other Issues

Email: cceapsc@gmail.com

Phone: 1800-572-23-43 (10 AM to 5 PM, working days)

FAQs