APSC Stenographer 2024: Online Application, Eligibility, and Salary Information

APSC Stenographer 2024: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications for 36 Stenographer Grade-II positions in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under the General Administration Department (GAD). This recruitment offers a chance to secure a government job in Assam. For details on eligibility, application process, and important dates, read on.
No. of Posts: 26
Reservation:
General: 12
OBC/MOBC: 7
SC: 2
STP: 3
STH: 2
PwBD: 1 (for blindness and low vision)
Salary: Pay Scale- Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 97,000, Grade Pay- Rs. 9,400 (PB-3)
No. of Posts: 10
Reservation:
General: 5
OBC/MOBC: 1
SC: 1
STP: 1
STH: Nil
PwBD: Not applicable
Salary: Pay Scale Rs. 22,000 to Rs. 97,000, Grade Pay Rs. 9,400 (PB-3)
Starting Date for Online Application: 13/09/2024
Closing Date for Online Application: 03/10/2024
Last Date for Payment of Application Fee: 05/10/2024
Citizenship: Applicants must be Indian citizens.
Age Limit: Candidates should be between 21 and 38 years old as of 01/01/2024.
Age Relaxation
SC/STP/STH: 5 years (up to 43 years)
OBC/MOBC: 3 years (up to 41 years)
PwBD: 10 years
Ex-servicemen: Maximum age 50 years for Unreserved, 53 years for OBC/MOBC, and 55 years for SC/ST
Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed a degree or equivalent examination from a recognized university with proficiency in stenography.
Place of Examination: The Stenography Proficiency Test and Objective Type Written Test will be held at Guwahati.
Application Fee
General: Rs. 297.20
SC/ST/OBC/MOBC: Rs. 197.20
BPL/PwBD: Rs. 47.20
Age Proof: Class X/XII Admit Card or Certificate showing Date of Birth.
Educational Qualification Proof: Degree certificate and mark sheets.
Stenography Proficiency Certificate: Must show proficiency in stenography.
Caste Certificate: If applicable.
PwBD Certificate: If applicable.
Ex-servicemen Certificate: If applicable.
Apply online at ; no other modes are accepted.
Complete the registration using a valid email.
Log in and fill in the application form with personal, educational, and work details.
Upload required documents (max size 200 KB).
Submit the form and pay the fee online.
Take a printout of the application form for future reference.
The selection of candidates for the post will consist of two parts:
1. Stenographer Proficiency Test: Applicants will be required to transcribe dictation at 100 words per minute for English and 90 words per minute for Language (Assamese, Bengali, or Hindi).
2. Objective Type Written Test: The test will be 2 hours long, with 100 marks divided as follows:
English: 50 marks
Computer Knowledge: 20 marks
General Knowledge (including 10 marks on Assam History): 30 marks
The final selection will be based on the aggregate marks from both the proficiency test and the written test.
Online Application Form: Click Here
Advertisement Details: Click Here
Official Website: Click Here
GRAS Helpline: 1800-212-11-88-66 (10 AM to 6 PM, working days)
Email: cceapsc@gmail.com
Phone: 1800-572-23-43 (10 AM to 5 PM, working days)
What is the last date to apply for APSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024?
The last date to apply for APSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024 is October 3, 2024. The application fee must be paid by October 5, 2024.
What is the age limit for the APSC Stenographer Grade-II post?
Candidates must be between 21 and 38 years old as of January 1, 2024. Age relaxation applies to SC/STP/STH (up to 43 years), OBC/MOBC (up to 41 years), PwBD (up to 10 years), and ex-servicemen.
How is the selection process conducted for APSC Stenographer 2024?
The selection process involves two stages: a Stenography Proficiency Test (100 wpm for English and 90 wpm for Language) followed by an Objective Type Written Test covering English, Computer Knowledge, and General Knowledge.