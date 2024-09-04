APSC Computer Operator Admit Card Download 2024

How to Download APSC Computer Operator Admit Card 2024?

APSC Computer Operator Admit Card 2024: Click Here

Visit the Official Website: Go to the Assam Public Service Commission's official website using the provided link above.

Enter Your Details: Select "Examination Name," provide your application number or roll number and date of birth, and then click on "Print Admit Card."

Download the Admit Card: After submitting your details, your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print it for your records.

Check Details: Verify all the information on the admit card, including your exam date, time, and venue.

How to Download APSC Computer Operator List 2024?

You can check the APSC Computer Operator 2024 list from the given link below:

APSC Computer Operator list 2024: Click Here

To download the APSC Computer Operator List 2024 from official website, follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website : Go to the Assam Public Service Commission's official website at https://apsc.nic.in.

Navigate to the Notifications Section : Look for the "Notices" or "Announcements" section on the homepage or under the recruitment section.

Find the Computer Operator List : Search for the notification related to the "APSC Computer Operator List 2024" or similar terms.

Download the List : Click on the link provided for the Computer Operator list. This will typically be in PDF format. Download and open the file to view the list of shortlisted candidates.

Check Your Name: Locate your name or roll number in the list to confirm your status for the screening test.

APSC Computer Operator 2024 Exam Date and Timing

The APSC Computer Operator 2024 exam is scheduled for September 8, 2024. The exam will be conducted in a single session from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The exam will cover subjects such as General Studies, which includes General English, Computer Theory, and General Awareness.

APSC Computer Operator 2024 Official Notice: Click Here

Documents Required for APSC Computer Operator 2024

For the APSC Computer Operator 2024 exam, you will need to bring the following documents:

Admit Card : A printed copy of your APSC Computer Operator Admit Card 2024, which you can download from the official website.

Photo ID Proof : A valid government-issued photo ID such as: Aadhaar Card Passport Driver's License Voter ID PAN Card



