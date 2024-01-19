CTET 2024 Admit Card Released: Exam Details, and How to Download

CTET 2024 Admit Card Released: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. The exam is scheduled to take place on January 21, 2024, in 135 cities across the country. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in. Here is an overview of the CTET 2024 exam, including important details and instructions for candidates.

Admit Card Download Procedure

To download the CTET Admit Card 2024, candidates need to follow a few simple steps:

Visit the official CTET website: ctet.nic.in.

Click on the "Download Admit Card CTET-Jan-2024" link.

Log in by providing the necessary credentials, including the application number and date of birth.

The admission card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Important Details to Check on the Admit Card

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully verify the following details:

The correct name of the candidate

Father's name

Date of birth

Roll number

Signature and photograph

Time and date of the examination

The correct address of the examination center

If any details are found to be incorrect, candidates are advised to contact the helpline number provided by CTET for corrections.

Helpline Number for Admit Card Corrections

Phone Number: 011-22240112

Email: ctet.cbse@nic.in

CTET 2024 Exam Details