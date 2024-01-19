Jobs

CTET 2024 Admit Card Released: Exam Details, and How to Download

Pratidin Bureau

CTET 2024 Admit Card Released: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. The exam is scheduled to take place on January 21, 2024, in 135 cities across the country. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in. Here is an overview of the CTET 2024 exam, including important details and instructions for candidates.

Admit Card Download Procedure

To download the CTET Admit Card 2024, candidates need to follow a few simple steps:

  • Visit the official CTET website: ctet.nic.in.

  • Click on the "Download Admit Card CTET-Jan-2024" link.

  • Log in by providing the necessary credentials, including the application number and date of birth.

  • The admission card will appear on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

Important Details to Check on the Admit Card

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully verify the following details:

  • The correct name of the candidate

  • Father's name

  • Date of birth

  • Roll number

  • Signature and photograph

  • Time and date of the examination

  • The correct address of the examination center

If any details are found to be incorrect, candidates are advised to contact the helpline number provided by CTET for corrections.

Helpline Number for Admit Card Corrections

  • Phone Number: 011-22240112

  • Email: ctet.cbse@nic.in

CTET 2024 Exam Details

  • Exam Date: January 21, 2024

  • Shift Timings:

    • Paper-1: 9:30 am to 12 noon

    • Paper-2: 2 pm to 4:30 pm

  • Mode of Exam: Offline

  • Reporting Time:

    • Paper-2: 7:30 am

    • Paper-1: Before 12 noon

CTET Exam Structure

  • The exam consists of two papers.

  • Paper-I is for classes 1 to 5, while Paper-II is for classes 6 to 8.

  • All questions are Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four options.

  • Each question carries 1 mark, and there is no negative marking.

CTET Exam Centers

