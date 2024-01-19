CTET 2024 Admit Card Released: Exam Details, and How to Download

CTET 2024 Admit Card Released: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. The exam is scheduled to take place on January 21, 2024, in 135 cities across the country. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in. Here is an overview of the CTET 2024 exam, including important details and instructions for candidates.
To download the CTET Admit Card 2024, candidates need to follow a few simple steps:
Visit the official CTET website: ctet.nic.in.
Click on the "Download Admit Card CTET-Jan-2024" link.
Log in by providing the necessary credentials, including the application number and date of birth.
The admission card will appear on the screen.
Download and take a printout for future reference.
After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully verify the following details:
The correct name of the candidate
Father's name
Date of birth
Roll number
Signature and photograph
Time and date of the examination
The correct address of the examination center
If any details are found to be incorrect, candidates are advised to contact the helpline number provided by CTET for corrections.
Phone Number: 011-22240112
Email: ctet.cbse@nic.in
Exam Date: January 21, 2024
Shift Timings:
Paper-1: 9:30 am to 12 noon
Paper-2: 2 pm to 4:30 pm
Mode of Exam: Offline
Reporting Time:
Paper-2: 7:30 am
Paper-1: Before 12 noon
The exam consists of two papers.
Paper-I is for classes 1 to 5, while Paper-II is for classes 6 to 8.
All questions are Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four options.
Each question carries 1 mark, and there is no negative marking.