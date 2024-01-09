List of all the Top Picnic Spots near Navi Mumbai

Top Picnic Spots near Navi Mumbai: Explore the natural beauty and fun places around Navi Mumbai! We've put together a list of the best 19 picnic spots for you to enjoy. Whether you're into ancient caves with cool stories or modern amusement parks with exciting rides, or maybe just chilling by a calm lake or the beach, we've got something for everyone. Join us on a trip to these awesome places that are not too far from Navi Mumbai, offering scenic views, interesting history, and loads of adventure. It's time to escape the city hustle and find some peace in the outdoors!
The Elephanta Caves, located on Elephanta Island, stand as a testament to India's rich cultural and religious history. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, these caves date back to the 5th to 7th centuries and showcase intricate carvings depicting various Hindu mythological stories. The journey to the island, accessible by a ferry from South Mumbai, is an adventure in itself, offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea.
Opened in 2013, Adlabs Imagica is a sprawling multi-theme amusement park situated on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. This entertainment destination caters to visitors of all ages, featuring India's largest floorless roller coaster and a diverse range of age-appropriate rides. Adlabs Imagica provides a thrilling escape for families and adrenaline enthusiasts alike, making it a popular weekend getaway.
Nestled in the Sahyadri Range, Durshet is a haven for nature and adventure enthusiasts. The region offers serene nature trails, the tranquility of the Amba River, and thrilling adventure activities like rappelling. Surrounded by lush greenery, Durshet provides a peaceful retreat for those seeking a break from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Saguna Baug stands as a shining example of agro-tourism, promoting sustainable agriculture practices. Visitors can explore the expansive green fields, cycle through the scenic surroundings, and indulge in farm-fresh produce. The eco-friendly ethos of Saguna Baug provides a unique and educational experience, allowing guests to connect with nature and agriculture.
Known for its panoramic viewpoints, Matheran offers a charming escape from urban life. The town is famous for activities such as valley crossing and horseback riding. The market square transforms into a bustling market, providing a leisurely shopping experience. The pollution-free environment and toy train ride to Matheran add to the overall charm of this hill station.
Renowned for their lush green landscapes and picturesque waterfalls, Lonavala and Khandala are popular hill stations near Mumbai. The serene drive from Navi Mumbai to these destinations enhances the overall experience. The monsoon season, in particular, transforms the region into a verdant paradise, attracting nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.
Bassein Beach, surrounded by a dense forest, offers breathtaking views and a serene environment. Apart from enjoying the beach, visitors can explore nature trails and indulge in delicious Portuguese cuisine. The historical remnants in the area add a cultural touch to the coastal retreat.
Known as the "Goa of Maharashtra," Alibaug is a coastal town with pristine beaches and historical significance. Accessible by road or ferry, Alibaug offers a relaxing atmosphere, seafood delicacies, and historical sites, including the Kolaba Fort.
Nestled in the Sahyadri Range, Kamshet is a paradise for paragliding enthusiasts. The town's beauty includes local huts and rice paddy fields, making it an ideal destination for both adventure and nature lovers.
Formed by the Pawna Dam, Pawna Lake offers a picturesque setting for various activities such as parasailing and boating. The tranquil surroundings and panoramic views make it a perfect spot for a day trip or a peaceful retreat.
Savarkut Village is known for its adventure activities, including whitewater rafting and kayaking, against the backdrop of the scenic Vaitarna River. The village also provides a mesmerizing setting for witnessing spectacular sunsets.
Famous for adventure activities, Kolad is a nature lover's paradise offering cottages for a peaceful day surrounded by lush greenery. The Kundalika River adds to the charm, providing opportunities for river rafting and other water-based adventures.
A serene hill station in the Western Ghats, Igatpuri is known for its dense forests, ancient temples, and stargazing camps. The natural beauty of the region attracts those seeking tranquility and a break from the hectic city life.
Malshej Ghat is renowned for its scenic beauty, making it an ideal destination for trekking, hiking, and birdwatching. The presence of nearby resorts allows visitors to extend their stay and fully immerse themselves in the natural surroundings.
A coastal town with beautiful beaches and vibrant fishing activities, Palghar provides a unique opportunity to learn fishing from local fishermen. The town's relaxed atmosphere and coastal charm make it a refreshing escape.
Named after Shivaji's general Tanaji Malusare, Sinhagad Fort is not only a historical site but also a trekking and picnic destination. The fort offers spectacular views of the surrounding landscape, and its samadhis pay tribute to fallen warriors.
Designed as India's first planned hill station, Lavasa is modeled after the Italian town of Portofino. The city offers beautiful promenades, boating opportunities, and a variety of dining options, making it a picturesque and modern retreat.
As one of the oldest hill stations in India, Mahabaleshwar is known for its pleasant climate and historical significance. Visitors can engage in various activities such as trekking, horseback riding, and boating while exploring the lush landscapes and colonial architecture.