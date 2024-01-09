List of all the Top Picnic Spots near Navi Mumbai

Top Picnic Spots near Navi Mumbai: Explore the natural beauty and fun places around Navi Mumbai! We've put together a list of the best 19 picnic spots for you to enjoy. Whether you're into ancient caves with cool stories or modern amusement parks with exciting rides, or maybe just chilling by a calm lake or the beach, we've got something for everyone. Join us on a trip to these awesome places that are not too far from Navi Mumbai, offering scenic views, interesting history, and loads of adventure. It's time to escape the city hustle and find some peace in the outdoors!

Elephanta Caves (34 kilometers from Navi Mumbai)

The Elephanta Caves, located on Elephanta Island, stand as a testament to India's rich cultural and religious history. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, these caves date back to the 5th to 7th centuries and showcase intricate carvings depicting various Hindu mythological stories. The journey to the island, accessible by a ferry from South Mumbai, is an adventure in itself, offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea.

Adlabs Imagica (47 kilometers from Navi Mumbai)

Opened in 2013, Adlabs Imagica is a sprawling multi-theme amusement park situated on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. This entertainment destination caters to visitors of all ages, featuring India's largest floorless roller coaster and a diverse range of age-appropriate rides. Adlabs Imagica provides a thrilling escape for families and adrenaline enthusiasts alike, making it a popular weekend getaway.

Durshet (56 kilometers from Navi Mumbai)

Nestled in the Sahyadri Range, Durshet is a haven for nature and adventure enthusiasts. The region offers serene nature trails, the tranquility of the Amba River, and thrilling adventure activities like rappelling. Surrounded by lush greenery, Durshet provides a peaceful retreat for those seeking a break from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Saguna Baug (59 kilometers from Navi Mumbai)

Saguna Baug stands as a shining example of agro-tourism, promoting sustainable agriculture practices. Visitors can explore the expansive green fields, cycle through the scenic surroundings, and indulge in farm-fresh produce. The eco-friendly ethos of Saguna Baug provides a unique and educational experience, allowing guests to connect with nature and agriculture.

Matheran (60 kilometers from Navi Mumbai)

Known for its panoramic viewpoints, Matheran offers a charming escape from urban life. The town is famous for activities such as valley crossing and horseback riding. The market square transforms into a bustling market, providing a leisurely shopping experience. The pollution-free environment and toy train ride to Matheran add to the overall charm of this hill station.