IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 Released: Prelims Call Letter Download Now

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 Released: On August 16, the Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the eagerly awaited IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023. The IBPS Clerk Prelims Call Letter is available to prospective candidates on the www.ibps.in official website. To take the upcoming IBPS Clerk Phase 1 Exam, you must have this important document.
Date of Admit Card Release: On August 16, 2023, the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 went online, beginning a crucial phase of the examination process.
Deadline for downloading the admit card: From August 16 through September 2, 2023, candidates may access their IBPS Clerk call letter for download. It is imperative to seize this opportunity within the stipulated timeframe.
Schedule for the preliminary exam: The IBPS Clerk preliminary exam, which will be held on August 26, August 27, and September 2, 2023, is intended to fill 4545 clerk positions.
The IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 is an indispensable document that each candidate must carry to the examination hall. Without it, candidates will not be granted entry. This vital document encompasses essential details including the exam date, center, timing, and reporting time. Its significance underscores the importance of candidates securing their IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 and ensuring its presence during the examination.
Conducting Body: Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection
Position: Clerical Cadre
Vacancies: 4545
Category: Admit Card
Admit Card Status: Released
Starting Date: 16th August 2023
Last Date: 02nd September 2023
Exam Dates: 26th, 27th August, 02nd September 2023
Selection Process: Prelims & Mains
Official Website:
Candidates can follow these simple steps to access and download their IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023:
Click on the provided download link.
Input your LogIn/Registration ID.
Enter your Date of Birth.
Fill in the displayed Captcha Code.
Click on “Submit.”
Your IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 will be visible on your screen.
Review all the details before downloading the admit card.
In the event of a delay in accessing the page, candidates are advised to remain patient and attempt the download after waiting for 5 minutes. Alternatively, attempting the download during off-peak hours, such as at night, might yield smoother results. The fluctuation in access time can be attributed to internet speed and user traffic.
Upon successful registration, candidates receive both their REGISTRATION NO. and PASSWORD on the screen. Additionally, an auto-generated email acknowledgment containing these essential details is dispatched to the registered email address.