IBPS PO Mains Result 2023 Declared: Check Your Scores and Next Steps

IBPS PO Mains Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially announced the results for the Probationary Officer (PO) Mains Examination 2023 on January 30, 2024. Aspirants who participated in the exam, which took place on November 05, 2023, can now access their results on the official website, ibps.in.

The IBPS aims to fill a total of 5314 vacancies for the position of Probationary Officer through this recruitment drive. The marks obtained in the online main examination will play a crucial role in the shortlisting process for interviews and the final merit list.

Steps to Check IBPS PO Mains Result 2023

Visit the official website of the IBPS: Link Navigate to the homepage and find the link titled "Result Status of Online Examination for CRP-PO/MT-XII." Click on the link to be redirected to a new page. Enter your registration details and submit. Your PO Mains Result will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the result for future reference.

Interview Round

Candidates who successfully pass the Online Main examination for CRP- PO/MT-XII will be invited for an interview. The interview will be conducted by Participating Banks and overseen by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT, in collaboration with IBPS. The specific details, such as venue, time, and date, will be communicated through the call letter sent to the shortlisted candidates. To download their interview call letters, candidates must visit the official IBPS website, www.ibps.in.

The Interview process holds a total weightage of 100 marks. To qualify, candidates must score a minimum of 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates). The evaluation will maintain a ratio of 80:20 between the Online Main Exam and the interview, respectively. The final combined score for CRP- PO/MT-XII will be determined by considering the scores from both the Online Main Examination and the Interview.

However, it's important to note that the interview scores of candidates failing to meet the minimum qualifying marks or disqualified from the interview or subsequent processes will not be disclosed.

Provisional Allotment Process

To be considered for the provisional allotment process, a candidate must successfully pass both the Online Main Exam and the interview, securing a merit position. Further details about the provisional allotment process will be communicated later through the official IBPS website.

For more updates and information, candidates are advised to regularly check the official IBPS website at ibps.in. As the journey towards becoming a Probationary Officer progresses, candidates should stay tuned for the latest developments.