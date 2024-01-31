UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Hall Ticket, Exam Details

UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the release of the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2024 for the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) recruitment exam. Aspirants who applied for these coveted positions can now access their hall tickets from the official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date and Venue

The UPPSC RO ARO exam, scheduled to fill 411 vacancies, will take place on a specified date. Important details such as exam timing, venue, and reporting time are meticulously outlined on the UPPSC RO ARO Hall Ticket 2024.

UPPSC RO ARO Mandatory Documents

Candidates are reminded to carry their admit cards along with two recent photographs and a valid ID proof to the examination center. Adherence to these requirements is crucial for a smooth examination process.