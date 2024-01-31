UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Hall Ticket, Exam Details

UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the release of the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2024 for the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) recruitment exam. Aspirants who applied for these coveted positions can now access their hall tickets from the official websitewww.uppsc.up.nic.in.
The UPPSC RO ARO exam, scheduled to fill 411 vacancies, will take place on a specified date. Important details such as exam timing, venue, and reporting time are meticulously outlined on the UPPSC RO ARO Hall Ticket 2024.
Candidates are reminded to carry their admit cards along with two recent photographs and a valid ID proof to the examination center. Adherence to these requirements is crucial for a smooth examination process.
Follow these simple steps to download your UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card
Visit Official Website: Navigate to the official UPPSC website by clicking here.
On the homepage, locate and click on the "Admit Card" tab.
Select the "Download Admit Card for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Exam" link on the subsequent page.
A new page will appear; input your "Registration Number" and "Password" in the provided fields.
Click on the "Submit" button to proceed.
Once submitted, your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print it for future reference.
Candidates are reminded of the mandatory requirement to carry the admit card on the day of the examination. Failure to do so may result in entry denial.
In conclusion, aspiring candidates are urged to promptly download their UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card to avoid any last-minute technical difficulties. For further information and updates, refer to the official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in.