Deadline Alert: Update FASTag KYC Today to Avoid Double Toll Tomorrow

Update FASTag KYC: Today marks the final day to complete the KYC (Know Your Customer) for your FASTag, and it's crucial to act promptly to avoid inconveniences. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) initiated the One Vehicle One FASTag campaign, emphasizing the necessity of KYC for FASTag users. Failure to update KYC details by January 31, 2024, will result in double toll charges starting February 1, 2024. This article will guide you through the simple process of updating your FASTag KYC from the comfort of your home.

Why is FASTag KYC Important?

The Government of India mandated FASTags for all vehicles passing through toll plazas, effective February 15, 2001. The primary benefit of FASTags is the elimination of long queues at toll booths, allowing for a smooth passage through expressways. Without updated KYC, your FASTag may be deactivated even if there is a balance, making it essential to adhere to the January 31 deadline.

Required Documents for FASTag Update

Before initiating the KYC update, ensure you have the following documents on hand:

Driving License

Voter ID Card

PAN Card

Aadhar Card

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

How to Update FASTag KYC Online

Follow these simple steps to update your FASTag KYC online:

Visit the official government website: fastag.ihmcl.com Log in to your account using your mobile number and password or OTP. Navigate to the "MY PROFILE" option on the left side menu of the dashboard. Review the profile details submitted during the initial KYC. Complete the required information in the 'Customer Type' sub-section of KYC. Tick the disclaimer before proceeding with KYC verification.

How to Update FASTag KYC Offline

If you prefer an offline approach, visit the bank that issued your FASTag. Follow these steps:

Collect the KYC form from the bank.

Fill in all the required details in the form.

Submit the completed form to the bank.

Your FASTag account KYC will be updated.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is KYC mandatory for FASTag? Yes, as per NHAI instructions, updating KYC details for FASTag is mandatory by January 31.

Will FASTag be inactive even after maintaining balance? Absolutely. Failure to update KYC details will result in FASTag deactivation, irrespective of the balance.

Will old FASTags have to be removed? NHAI advises users to delete all previously issued FASTags through banks.

What happens if FASTag doesn't work at a toll? Vehicle owners not using FASTag will be fined double the toll fee.



Conclusion

Don't risk paying double toll charges – act now and update your FASTag KYC before the deadline. Whether you choose the convenience of online updating or the traditional offline method at your bank, ensuring your KYC details are up to date is crucial for uninterrupted use of FASTag.