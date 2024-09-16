RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Online Apply, Eligibility, Salary

The Government of India, Ministry of Railways, has announced the recruitment for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) under the Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) 05/2024. This recruitment drive offers over 8,000 vacancies for various positions, such as Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Station Master, and more. Candidates with a university degree can apply, and this is a great opportunity to secure a job in Indian Railways. The recruitment process includes written exams and skill tests, and eligible candidates can apply online.
Pay Scale: ₹35,400 (Level 6, 7th CPC)
No. of Posts: 1,736
Age Limit: 18-36 years
Medical Standard: B-2
Pay Scale: ₹35,400 (Level 6, 7th CPC)
No. of Posts: 994
Age Limit: 18-36 years
Medical Standard: A-2
Pay Scale: ₹29,200 (Level 5, 7th CPC)
No. of Posts: 3,144
Age Limit: 18-36 years
Medical Standard: A-2
Pay Scale: ₹29,200 (Level 5, 7th CPC)
No. of Posts: 1,507
Age Limit: 18-36 years
Medical Standard: C-2
Pay Scale: ₹29,200 (Level 5, 7th CPC)
No. of Posts: 732
Age Limit: 18-36 years
Medical Standard: C-2
Opening of Online Application: September 14, 2024
Closing of Online Application: October 13, 2024
Fee Payment Deadline: October 15, 2024
Modification Window: October 16-25, 2024
Citizenship: Applicants must be Indian citizens.
Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 and 36 years as of January 1, 2025 (age relaxation for reserved categories).
Educational Qualification: A university degree or equivalent from a recognized institution is required.
Application Fee
General/OBC: ₹500 (an amount of Rs 400 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1st Stage CBT.)
SC/ST/PwBD/Female: ₹250 (This fee of Rs 250 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in 1st Stage CBT.)
1st Stage CBT: General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning.
2nd Stage CBT: Subjective questions related to the post.
Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT): Required for specific posts like Station Master
Document Verification & Medical Exam.
The recruitment process for NTPC Graduate positions consists of multiple stages:
1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT):
Total Questions: 100 (1 mark each)
Duration: 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates)
Subjects:
General Awareness (40 questions)
Mathematics (30 questions)
General Intelligence and Reasoning (30 questions)
Negative Marking: 1/3 mark is deducted for each wrong answer.
2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT):
Total Questions: 120 (1 mark each)
Duration: 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates)
Subjects:
General Awareness (50 questions)
Mathematics (35 questions)
General Intelligence and Reasoning (35 questions)
Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT): (For Station Master and Traffic Assistant posts)
Qualifying Marks: Candidates must score at least 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify.
No relaxation in the minimum T-Score is allowed for any category.
Typing Skill Test: (For Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, etc.)
Candidates must have a typing speed of at least 30 words per minute (WPM) in English or 25 WPM in Hindi.
Online Application Form: Go to the Link and then Click on Apply.
RRB NTPC Official Advertisement: Click Here
Official Website: Click Here
Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Boards.
Complete the registration with valid details.
Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee.
Submit and take a printout for future reference.
What is the last date to apply for NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2024?
The last date to apply is October 13, 2024.
What is the age limit for NTPC posts?
The age limit is 18-36 years, with relaxation for reserved categories.
What is the selection process for NTPC Graduate posts?
The selection process includes a two-stage CBT, skill tests, and document verification.