RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024: Online Apply, Eligibility, Salary

The Government of India, Ministry of Railways, has announced the recruitment for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) under the Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) 05/2024. This recruitment drive offers over 8,000 vacancies for various positions, such as Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Station Master, and more. Candidates with a university degree can apply, and this is a great opportunity to secure a job in Indian Railways. The recruitment process includes written exams and skill tests, and eligible candidates can apply online.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 Details

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor

Pay Scale: ₹35,400 (Level 6, 7th CPC)

No. of Posts: 1,736

Age Limit: 18-36 years

Medical Standard: B-2

Station Master

Pay Scale: ₹35,400 (Level 6, 7th CPC)

No. of Posts: 994

Age Limit: 18-36 years

Medical Standard: A-2

Goods Train Manager

Pay Scale: ₹29,200 (Level 5, 7th CPC)

No. of Posts: 3,144

Age Limit: 18-36 years

Medical Standard: A-2

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist

Pay Scale: ₹29,200 (Level 5, 7th CPC)

No. of Posts: 1,507

Age Limit: 18-36 years

Medical Standard: C-2

Senior Clerk cum Typist

Pay Scale: ₹29,200 (Level 5, 7th CPC)

No. of Posts: 732

Age Limit: 18-36 years

Medical Standard: C-2

Important Dates for RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2024

Opening of Online Application : September 14, 2024

Closing of Online Application : October 13, 2024

Fee Payment Deadline : October 15, 2024

Modification Window: October 16-25, 2024

Eligibility Criteria for RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2024

Citizenship: Applicants must be Indian citizens.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 and 36 years as of January 1, 2025 (age relaxation for reserved categories).

Educational Qualification: A university degree or equivalent from a recognized institution is required.

Application Fee

General/OBC : ₹500 (an amount of Rs 400 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1st Stage CBT.)

SC/ST/PwBD/Female: ₹250 (This fee of Rs 250 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in 1st Stage CBT.)

RRB NTPC 2024 Selection Process

1st Stage CBT: General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning. 2nd Stage CBT: Subjective questions related to the post. Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT): Required for specific posts like Station Master Document Verification & Medical Exam.

Exam Pattern for RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment

The recruitment process for NTPC Graduate positions consists of multiple stages:

1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT): Total Questions : 100 (1 mark each)

Duration : 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates)

Subjects : General Awareness (40 questions) Mathematics (30 questions) General Intelligence and Reasoning (30 questions)

Negative Marking: 1/3 mark is deducted for each wrong answer. 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT): Total Questions : 120 (1 mark each)

Duration : 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates)

Subjects : General Awareness (50 questions) Mathematics (35 questions) General Intelligence and Reasoning (35 questions)

Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT): (For Station Master and Traffic Assistant posts) Qualifying Marks: Candidates must score at least 42 marks in each of the test batteries to qualify.

No relaxation in the minimum T-Score is allowed for any category. Typing Skill Test: (For Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, etc.) Candidates must have a typing speed of at least 30 words per minute (WPM) in English or 25 WPM in Hindi.

Important Web-Links

Online Application Form : Go to the Link and then Click on Apply.

RRB NTPC Official Advertisement : Click Here

Official Website: Click Here

How to Apply for RRB NTPC Recruitment?

Visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Boards. Complete the registration with valid details. Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee. Submit and take a printout for future reference.

FAQs