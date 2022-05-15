Assam: Security Forces Provide Relief To Stranded Train Commuters In Dima Hasao

Assam Rifles under the aegis of Spear Corps provided relief to more than 1,000 stranded passengers and helped in their evacuation to Guwahati on Sunday.

The acted based on the request made by the District Disaster Management Agency (DDMA) in Dima Hasao as heavy rains and flooding caused a disruption in rail services.

According to an official release, “Due to heavy rainfall in Dima Hasao district, multiple landslides have led to disruption of rail communication between Haflong- Guwahati.”

It said, “Based on the requisition made by the District Disaster Management Agency (DDMA) in Dima Hasao Distt , a Columns of Assam Rifles under the aegis of SpearCorps was activated to assist the civil administration in providing relief to more than 1000 stranded passengers and facilitated their evacuation to Guwahati.”