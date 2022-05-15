Assam: 2 injured in road accident at Tezpur

Two people were injured in a road accident on Sunday at Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The accident occurred near the Dipota bridge when a speeding four-wheeler hit the motorcycle the victims were riding.

The police soon arrived on the spot and rushed the injured to the Tezpur Mission Hospital.

According to doctors at the hospital, the victims are in a critical state.

The registration number of the mangled two-wheeler is AS12X2839.