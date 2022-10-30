13-Day Nalbari Raas Mahotsav To Be Held From Nov 7: Jayanta Malla Baruah

Ahead of the 89th Nalbari Raas Mahotsav, Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Sunday announced the dates for this year’s mega event.

Addressing the media today, Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the 89th edition of the Nalbari Raas Mahotsav will take place over 13 days beginning from November 7.

The Raas Mahotsav this year will be inaugurated by the Satradhikar of Batadrava’s Narowa Satra, Devananda Goswami, informed the state minister.

Speaking at the press conference, Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “Bollywood actress Hema Malini will inaugurate the Assam’s live Raas on November 14. The chief guest for the event will be Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

He said, “This time around, the Raas program will begin from Ganesh Mandir on National Highway 31. The Nalbari Raas this year will be ‘plastic free’. People will be provided with paper bags without having to pay for them.”