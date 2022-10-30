Gujarat: At Least 32 Killed After Cable Bridge Collapses In Morbi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after a cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu river in the state's Morbi on Sunday and sought "urgent mobilisation" of teams for the rescue operations.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, in which at least 32 people are feared dead, while several others are feared to be injured. Following the incident, ambulances reached the spot.

The Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi has asked for close monitoring of the situation and delivery of all possible help to the affected persons.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops.